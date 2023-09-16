Where ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has Texas in his Week 3 college football rankings

ESPN “College GameDay” college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is buying stock in the Texas Longhorns in Week 3 of the college football season.

Herbstreit ranked Texas at No. 3 in his top-6 announced Monday after the Longhorns' stunning 34-24 win over Alabama last week. Texas hosts Wyoming on Saturday (7 p.m. CT, LHN) before opening Big 12 play against Baylor next week.

Herbstreit ranks Texas behind back-to-back champion Georgia and then Michigan. Florida State, Southern Cal and Ohio State round out Herbstreit's list.

The Longhorns rank sixth in the US LBM Coaches Poll behind the three teams Herbstreit placed the Longhorns above. Herbstreit was impressed with quarterback Quinn Ewers, who marched Texas down the field on multiple drives at Alabama, finishing with 349 yards and three touchdowns to anchor the Longhorns.

The win puts Texas in early position to contend for a College Football Playoff berth. The Longhorns have just two more ranked opponents on the schedule as of this week: Oklahoma and Kansas State, hosting both at the Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.

