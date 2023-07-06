Where ESPN surprisingly ranks 49ers' roster for 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 2023 NFL season has yet to begin and already, it seems like the 49ers are being overlooked.

On June 29, ESPN's Mike Clay and Seth Walder ranked each team's roster and despite the 49ers making the NFC Championship Game last season, the duo concluded that San Francisco had the eighth-best roster, based on talent, age and perceived production.

Here is what Clay and Walder had to say about the 49ers:

"Strongest unit: Defensive front seven. As if a front seven that already included LBs Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw, edge rusher Nick Bosa and DT Arik Armstead wasn't enough, the 49ers made a huge free agency splash by signing ex-Eagle Javon Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million contract. Led by Bosa -- the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and sack leader (18.5) -- the Niners are once again loaded on defense. -- Clay

"Weakest unit: Offensive line. OT Trent Williams is an absolute superstar, but that's where the certainties end on this line. Interior linemen Aaron Banks, Spencer Burford, Jon Feliciano and Jake Brendel all posted below-average Pro Football Focus grades last season, and only starting center Brendel was above average in pass and run block win rates. Right tackle is a major question mark, with 2020 fifth-round pick Colton McKivitz (145 snaps over the past two seasons) the favorite to replace free-agent departure Mike McGlinchey. -- Clay

"X factor for 2023: QB Brock Purdy. As good as he was last season (65.6 QBR), we're still talking about a seventh-round quarterback with fewer than 200 dropbacks to his name. Throw in his elbow injury, and the variance for Purdy is awfully high. -- Walder

"Nonstarter to know: RB Elijah Mitchell. Christian McCaffrey is certainly the top running back in San Francisco, but in terms of running the ball, Mitchell was more efficient last season. He recorded 1.2 rushing yards over expectation per carry in his limited playing time, compared to McCaffrey's 0.3 RYOE per carry while playing for the 49ers, per NFL Next Gen Stats. -- Walder"

Ahead of the 49ers are the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers.

For the duo to claim that the 49ers' defense is San Francisco's strongest asset makes sense.

Last season, San Francisco's defensive unit allowed the least amount of points, was tied for first with the Pittsburgh Steelers for most interceptions forced (20), the second-fewest amount of total yards, allowed the second-fewest rushing yards (1321) and yards per game (77.7) behind only the Tennessee Titans.

With new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks in the Bay Area, it remains to be seen what type of impact he will have on players like Talanoa Hufanga and Deommodore Lenoir.

Regarding the 49ers' biggest X factor, Purdy makes the most sense considering how poised he looked after being named San Francisco's starter. Although his recovery from his elbow injury is the most pressing news, it appears everything is on track, with the 23-year-old throwing three times a week and in Jacksonville to continue in his rehab process.

As the offseason slowly rolls along, it's clear that the 49ers have some work cut out for them if they want to prove the doubters wrong next season.

And considering how San Francisco played last season with most of the national media doubting it, this could lead to bigger things come the start of the regular season.

