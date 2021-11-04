Where ESPN sees Wisconsin finishing in the 2021-22 Big Ten basketball standings

Less than a week away from the formal start of the college basketball season, ESPN put together a roundtable of college basketball writers to discuss the 2021-22 Big Ten campaign.

Wisconsin’s 2021-22 squad is a young, fresh set of Badgers who represent a complete one-eighty from the narrative surrounding last year’s group. While the Badgers aren’t expected to contend for a Big Ten regular season title, they are expected to be in the mix for an NCAA Tournament berth.

The ESPN panel had Wisconsin ranked at three different positions in their respective Big Ten standings, with consensus seeing the Badgers around the lower-middle tier of the conference.

Here is a look at where each writer projected the Badgers to finish:

ESPN Consensus: 10th place

Myron Medcalf: 9th place

Jeff Borzello: 12th place

Dec 15, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) goes up for a basket asLoyola Ramblers forward Aher Uguak (30) defends during the second half at the Kohl Center. Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

John Gasaway: 10th place

Mar 7, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) controls the ball as Iowa Hawkeyes guard CJ Fredrick (5) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Lunardi: 10th place

