Where ESPN ranks Michigan football in instant impact transfers, freshmen

Michigan football made a big splash in the transfer portal this offseason, even if it wasn’t particularly sexy. But it did less so on the recruiting trail in 2023.

The Wolverines brought in several potential starters along the offensive line in Ernest Hausmann, LaDarius Henderson, Drake Nugent, and Myles Hinton, a co-starter at tight end in AJ Barner, a backup quarterback in Jack Tuttle, edge rusher Josaiah Stewart, and a couple of kickers, including James Turner from Louisville and Hudson Hollenbeck from Mississippi State. But the Wolverines didn’t light it up on the recruiting trail, per se, though there are some potential standouts — WR Karmello English, RB Benjamin Hall, and DT Trey Pierce come to mind.

ESPN ranked college football teams entering 2023 with the most impactful talent infusion, and likely due to the recruiting class, Michigan football came in ranked No. 15.

In terms of the Big Ten, the maize and blue were actually ranked the highest, with Wisconsin being ranked No. 18, Maryland No. 19, Ohio State No. 21, and Indiana No. 25. Of course, Michigan can’t compete with the likes of teams such as Colorado, which saw Deion Sanders bring half his team from Jackson State to Boulder, but certainly the Wolverines were more targeted in their assessments.

As usual, games are played on the field, not paper, and it looks like Michigan filled most of its deficiencies. We’ll see if it fills its last one on Wednesday.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire