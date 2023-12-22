Where ESPN ranks Michigan football transfer portal commit Jaishawn Barham

There are thousands of players in the transfer portal, despite it not having been open for very long. Such is the case with free agency coming to college football.

Michigan football has lost three to the portal thus far in walk-ons Leon Franklin and Sam Staruch as well as second-year scholarship running back CJ Stokes. The Wolverines, however, have been a sniper the past two years, hunting for the best fits, and they got a certified baller in former Maryland linebacker Jaishawn Barham.

Barham will be starting his third year in Ann Arbor and he very well could be starting if incumbent Junior Colson departs for the NFL. ESPN thinks quite highly of the former Terps standout, ranking him No. 59 overall while also having high praise for his capabilities.

59. Jaishawn Barham, LB Transferring to: Michigan | Transferring from: Maryland HT: 6-3 | WT: 230 | Class: Sophomore Background: Barham was an ESPN 300 recruit in the 2022 class and a big recruiting win for Maryland. He was an in-state prospect who started in 12 games as a true freshman in 2022. He had 58 total tackles and led the team with 6.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. He played in 11 games this season and ranked seventh on the team in total tackles with 37. He also had three sacks and three tackles for loss and should get quite a bit of interest in the portal. He’s an explosive and productive defensive player with multiple years of eligibility left who could fit with most defenses. How he fits at Michigan: The Wolverines had success this past season bringing in a Big Ten linebacker transfer with Ernest Hausmann, who transferred in from Nebraska. Michigan has linebacker Michael Barrett leaving after this season and could see Junior Colson leave for the NFL. Getting Barham helps add depth, experience and someone who can help in the pass rush within the linebacking corps for next season and beyond.

We’ll see who else the Wolverines bring in. There are indications that Michigan football has reached out to former five-star cornerback Domani Jackson from USC and that he’s choosing between the Wolverines and Alabama — though that remains unclear. Western Kentucky cornerback Upton Stout is trending to the maize and blue and there are others, such as Wake Forest wide receiver Jahmal Banks, who appear to have a strong reciprocal interest in playing in Ann Arbor.

