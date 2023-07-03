Where ESPN ranks LSU’s 2024 recruiting class at start of July

At the start of the month of July, LSU is in a pretty good spot as far as recruiting for the 2024 class.

The Tigers have 18 players committed after adding four pledges in the month of June. Two of them, cornerback Ondre Evans and offensive tackle Ethan Calloway, are the third and fourth-highest-rated prospects in the class by 247Sports.

It hasn’t all been good news for LSU on the trail, though. It suffered its first three decommitments of the cycle this month in Tayvion Galloway, Maurice Williams Jr. and Zion Ferguson.

With these changes, LSU’s class now ranks 10th nationally in ESPN’s rankings, dropping three spots since the last update.

ESPN 300 commits: 9 | Previous ranking: 7 SEC rank: 3 of 14

Top offensive commit: TE Trey’Dez Green (No. 99)

Top defensive commit: S Dashawn McBryde (No. 124) Coach Brian Kelly’s first full class at the helm was among the best in the country. He has the Tigers recruiting at a high level again for 2024, securing his QB last fall in Colin Hurley, a passer with a strong arm who can create on the move and make off-platform throws. Several key pickups are from the important in-state recruiting pool. TE Trey’Dez Green is a big receiving target with elite length, fluidity and a frame to further develop as a red zone threat. Dashawn McBryde has the tools to be one of the Tigers’ next impact defensive backs, as he can be a versatile defender. He has the speed and agility to be a factor in coverage and can also support the run with an aggressive downhill style. LB Kolaj Cobbins and safety Joel Rogers are also among the top five prospects in Louisiana.

The Tigers currently only have two prospects that rank in the top 200 of the 247Sports Composite, though they remain in the mix for a few big-time targets and could improve the class despite it sitting at 18 commits.

For now, however, there’s some work to be done if this team wants to get back closer to the top five in the current cycle.

