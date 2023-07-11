Where ESPN ranked Shaquille Leonard among NFL LBs

There are some pretty big questions surrounding one of the most electric players to put on an Indianapolis Colts uniform, but linebacker Shaquille Leonard is still receiving praise.

The Maniac’s health is one of the biggest storylines for the Colts as the team enters training camp, but that didn’t stop him from being ranked as one of the best linebackers in the NFL, according to ESPN’s poll of executives, coaches and scouts.

After leading this list entering the 2022 season, Leonard fell down to the No. 7 spot.

7. Shaquille Leonard, Indianapolis Colts Highest ranking: 6 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 27 | Last year’s ranking: 1 Leonard’s penchant for causing turnovers earned him last year’s No. 1 spot. Through his first four seasons, he produced 11 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and 15 sacks. But he played just three games last season before undergoing back surgery to repair two discs. Before his season came to an end, he had 11 tackles and one interception for 15 yards. “He still scares [offenses] in the ways he can take away the ball, but I’m not sure he has that one dominant trait, and you wonder about the long-term health at this point,” an AFC scout said. “I hope I’m wrong in that. He’s a fantastic player.”

Leonard’s outlook is murky considering the fact that we don’t have a timetable for his potential return from a second back surgery this offseason. Owner Jim Irsay didn’t quell any doubts that the star linebacker would be ready for the start of training camp or the regular season in a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

When healthy, Leonard is one of the most electric and productive linebackers in the NFL. His penchant for wreaking havoc and forcing turnovers makes him a menace for opposing offenses on any given play.

However, it’s currently unclear when we’ll get to see Leonard flying around in the middle of the defense, and we may not get a straight answer until training camp arrives at the end of the month.

