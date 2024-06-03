Where ESPN projects UNC football program ahead of 2024 season

College football will soon be back on our TVs late this Summer and it will be a new-look North Carolina team taking the field to open the year against Minnesota.

Mack Brown’s team loses a lot of talent including quarterback Drake Maye, linebacker Cedric Gray, and wide receiver Tez Walker who are all in the NFL now. While they do return some talent on both sides, there are a lot of questions still to be answered.

Following the Spring practices, ESPN has released its first Football Power Index rankings for the 2024 season, and as expected, UNC is just ahead of the middle of the pack in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The rankings have UNC No. 7 in the ACC with a 4.7. That’s good for No. 42 overall in college football.

With that 4.7 FPI, they are projected to go 7.5-4.6 overall, with an 83.3 percent chance to get to six wins. They have a 4.3 percent chance to win the ACC and an 8 percent chance to make it to the College Football Playoff.

Now, while UNC does have a favorable start to the upcoming season, they still have some tough games. They will be on the road at Florida State and host NC State as well.

It’s early to really judge where UNC will end up but it’s always interesting to see what other media outlets think of them ahead of the season.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire