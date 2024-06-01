Where ESPN projects Titans to pick in 2025 NFL draft

Despite making massive improvements on both sides of the ball this offseason, the overwhelming national sentiment is that the Tennessee Titans won’t do much in 2024.

And you can count ESPN’s Football Power Index in that group. After simulating the season 10,000 times, FPI projects the Titans to come away with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Here’s more on how ESPN’s FPI comes up with that:

The FPI projects the draft order by simulating the season 10,000 times. Game probabilities are based largely on the model’s ratings for individual teams in addition to game locations. The order is based on the records the model believes the teams will have after 17 games and each team’s average draft position in the simulations.

The FPI calculates that the Titans have a 7.1% chance to earn the No. 1 overall pick, a 36.7% chance to have a top-five pick and a 65.1% chance for Tennessee to land in the top 10.

The only teams projected for worse seasons than the Titans are the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos, all of whom are projected for pick Nos. 1-3, respectively.

Safe to say, the Titans are flying under the radar ahead of this coming season, which is nothing new for this franchise.

