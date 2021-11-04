Where will ESPN College GameDay go Nov. 13 for college football Week 11? Top sites ranked

ESPN "College GameDay" is headed to Cincinnati for Week 10 of the college football season. It's the show's first trip to Cincinnati, according to the NCAA.

Cincinnati's opponent Tulsa, which is 3-5 overall, is the first unranked team playing in a "College GameDay" game in November since unranked Buffalo at No. 14 Western Michigan on Nov. 19, 2016. Buffalo was 2-8 overall entering that game at Western Michigan, and Western Michigan won the game 38-0.

In Week 11, the show can celebrate an undefeated team and go to a great game.

ESPN won't announce the site of "College GameDay" until less than a week before the next show, so I'm here to help football fans get prepared and know where "College GameDay" may go Nov. 13 for college football Week 11.

I have no inside information from ESPN. These predictions are based on "College GameDay" site selection proclivities exhibited during the show's last two decades.

If a team loses during Week 10, a site is likely to drop in consideration. ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Top choice: No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 13 Baylor football

Location: Waco, Texas

Game time, TV: TBA

Records entering Week 10: Oklahoma is 9-0 overall, 6-0 Big 12; Baylor is 7-1 overall, 4-1 Big 12

Why "College GameDay" will choose Oklahoma Sooners at Baylor football: Oklahoma and Baylor provide the only opportunity in Week 11 for two teams with one loss combined or less. The show has not been to a Baylor game since the 2019 Oklahoma trip to Waco. Add that it's the opening weekend of college basketball, and Baylor is the defending men's basketball national champion.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Oklahoma Sooners at Baylor football: The game could end up on FOX, which may be a deterrent. Also, "College GameDay" already went to OU's game vs. Texas on Oct. 9.

Runner-up: No. 22 NC State at No. 9 Wake Forest football

Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Game time, TV: TBA

Records entering Week 10: NC State is 6-2 overall, 3-1 ACC; Wake Forest is 8-0 overall, 5-0 ACC

Why "College GameDay" will choose NC State at Wake Forest football: It's a battle for the top spot in the ACC Atlantic Division. Wake Forest is undefeated at home with a ranked foe, and maybe "College GameDay" wants to reward the Demon Deacons over the Baylor Bears.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose NC State at Wake Forest football: The show just went to Winston-Salem in 2020 for a Clemson game.

Choice No. 3: Southern Miss at No. 18 UTSA Roadrunners football

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Game time, TV: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 13; ESPN+

Records entering Week 10: Southern Miss is 1-7 overall, 0-4 Conference USA; UTSA is 8-0 overall, 4-0 CUSA

Why "College GameDay" will choose Southern Miss at UTSA football: ESPN showed in Week 10 that it will disregard the quality of a game to visit an undefeated team's campus for the first time, and I'm sure Gregg Popovich would welcome the show with open arms at the Alamo. Plus, USM running back Frank Gore Jr. can be quite entertaining to watch.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Southern Miss at UTSA football: The show passed up a prime opportunity to acknowledge UTSA's season and a likely more competitive game for UTSA vs. UTEP when "College GameDay" avoided El Paso, Texas, for Cincinnati during Week 10.

Choice No. 4: Eastern Washington at UC Davis football

Location: Davis, California

Game time, TV: 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 13; ESPN+

Records entering Week 10: Eastern Washington is 7-1 overall, 4-1 Big Sky; UC Davis is 7-1 overall, 4-1 Big Sky

Why "College GameDay" will choose Eastern Washington at UC Davis football: The show is running out of time to visit an FCS game this season, and this is by far the best FCS option for Week 11. Eastern Washington is ranked No. 5 in the FCS Coaches Poll, and UC Davis is ranked No. 7. UC Davis alumnus Hasan Minhaj provides a great option as the celebrity guest picker.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Eastern Washington at UC Davis football: There isn't a nearby game to have Kirk Herbstreit broadcast that day with Cal and Fresno State both on non-Disney TV networks that day. Oregon's home game vs. Washington State is the best option, and that'd make for a long day with a 9:30 p.m. CT start on ESPN.

Choice No. 5: No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 15 Ole Miss football

Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Game time, TV: 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 13; ESPN

Records entering Week 10: Texas A&M is 6-2 overall, 3-2 SEC; Ole Miss is 6-2 overall, 3-2 SEC

Why "College GameDay" will choose Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss football: Katy Perry has a Las Vegas residency to promote, and it's been a while since she's enjoyed some Oxford corn dogs with Lee Corso.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss football: Low stakes for this game, unless Alabama loses to LSU.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

