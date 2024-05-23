Downtown for the Timberwolves game? Here’s where to eat and drink.

Even Charles Barkley has been wondering where to go eat while he's in town to cover the first two games of the Western Conference finals. We have plenty of ideas on where to grab a bite, a beer and take in some of the downtown pregame energy — for both celebrities and locals. Whether you're looking for a sports bar with plenty of TVs, a relaxed dinner that highlights Minneapolis' exceptional dining scene, or a postgame beverage to celebrate, we've got you covered.

Listed in (approximate) order of walking distance from Target Center.

Gluek's

Minneapolis has a reputation for erasing historic buildings, but when Gluek's burned down to its shell in 1989, the building remained and the room was rebuilt. Gluek's itself is a landmark brand for the city, with the original brewery dating back to 1857. The restaurant as we know it, with its blue-plate menu that draws enthusiastic sports fans and downtown workers for lunch, hasn't changed much since it reopened post-fire in 1990. And that's not a bad thing.

16 N. 6th St., Mpls., gluecks.com

The Loon Cafe

Just a few steps down the block from Target Center, this pub has been famous for its chili since the invention of the Grape Ape shot (which they're also known for). Order up some nachos and a beer before ambling over to the game.

500 1st Av. N., Mpls., looncafe.com/minneapolis

Tom's Watch Bar

You won't miss much of the pregame show — or highlights of the Wolves' last win with television screens at nearly every turn. The menu has classic bar fare (fried pickles, nachos, wings, burgers) but also a poke bowl, salads, mac and cheese, lobster and shrimp tacos and more. There's a great beer lineup, and craft cocktails, too. Tom's Watch Bar also sports an indoor-outdoor patio for soaking up the pregame, downtown excitement.

609 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., tomswatchbar.com

Lyon's Pub

One of downtown Minneapolis' best neighborhood bars, with a classic rock soundtrack and a menu centered on the beloved burgers. It's a casual spot with more seating than it appears at first glance. Bartenders are usually quick with a pour and happy to get you out the door before tipoff.

16 S. 6th St., Mpls., lyonspub.com

Murray's

Follow the neon sign to this steakhouse that's been serving downtown Minneapolis since the 1940s. An icon of the city's dining scene, this is the spot for a famous butter knife steak, or even just a fuss-free Old Fashioned.

26 S. 6th St., Mpls., murraysrestaurant.com

Fhima's

This absolutely stunning Art Deco dining room might not appear to have anything in common with basketball, but chef/owner David Fhima works Target Center in curating menus and has a stand at Section 126. After tasting those spicy chicken lollipops, elevate your postgame nosh right at the source.

40 S. 7th St., Mpls., fhimasmpls.com

Miaou Miaou/Blondette

The neon-accented bar and glass-ceiling restaurant from chef Daniel del Prado, on the fifth floor of the Rand Tower Hotel, are see and be seen hot spots perfect for those with club-level seats or suites before the game (or those who like to live like they have those tickets). Most of the food is French-fusion fare, but there's also a serious burger available. Cocktails drink like special occasions.

527 Marquette Av. S., Mpls, miaoumiaoumpls.com, blondettempls.com

Pizza Luce

Long the last stop for many a downtown bargoer, this outpost of the popular pizza chain sells by the slice until 2:30 a.m. every night. It's a good place to go for a postgame slice or to grab a beer and a bite ahead of time.

119 N. 4th St., Mpls., pizzaluce.com

Runyon's

Runyon's claims to be the first bar in Minneapolis to serve Buffalo wings back when it opened in 1984. The bar still brings the tangy heat on the wings and some tasty skinny fries to pair with a beer. The vintage come-as-you-are decor and walkability to Target Center make it an ideal pregame spot.

107 Washington Av. N., Mpls., facebook.com/RunyonsTavern

Billy Sushi

Chef/owner Billy Tserenbat is a Minneapolis character and big-time basketball fan — often seen courtside at Timberwolves games when he isn't in his always-buzzing restaurant. Billy Sushi is where touring musicians and sports stars often stop to dine — and it's no wonder. The dining room is always a party and the sushi is top-tier. After the game, enter through the alley to Billy After Dark, the restaurant's subterranean speakeasy, where the ceiling is a sky with shooting stars, the music vibrates through the seats and cocktails are served with spectacular flair.

116 1st Av. N., Mpls., billysushi.net

Red Cow

As a way to tempt Charles Barkley — and the rest of us — Red Cow's executive chef Adam Lerner has added the Barkley Burger ($22) to the menu at the North Loop location. An 8-ounce steak burger is topped with Gruyère, au poivre sauce, bone marrow aioli and onion strings and served with truffle fries. It's just over Washington Avenue from the Target Center, but there's a nice patio setup for enjoying the seasonal weather before heading down to the game. (The burger will be available at least through Friday's game.)

208 1st Av. N., Mpls., redcowmn.com

Mackenzie Pub

This cozy hang is part Scottish pub, part smokehouse. Start with a properly poured Guinness and watch it settle while the staff cooks up an order of the famous smoked wings. This bar has been serving downtown eventgoers and theater crowds since 1994, with an ahead-of-its-time craft beer menu.

918 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., mackenziepub.com

Guacaya Bistreaux

This undersung gem is in the heart of Minneapolis' lively North Loop neighborhood — and easy to get to from the Target Center parking ramps. Stop by for the Caribbean-meets-New Orleans menu and a selection of batched cocktails, or the weekday special happy hour taco menu.

337 Washington Av. N., Mpls., guacayabistreaux.com

Dario

Dario is one of the hottest restaurants in town. Angle for one of the few first-come, first-served seats to soak in the punk soundtrack and exceptional cocktails from co-owner Stephen Rowe. Chef and co-owner Joe Rolle is cooking up fresh pasta with unabashed flavors in the kitchen.

323 Washington Av. N., Mpls., dariorestaurant.com

Mara

The Four Seasons is likely the hotel most out-of-town VIPs will be staying at, and hanging at the bar is usually a good way to spot the bold names here for the game. Plus, the cocktails and this bar are dead sexy.

245 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., mararestaurantandbar.com

Spoon and Stable

Gavin Kaysen's notable first restaurant is a bit of a hike from Target Center, but it's a much-loved late-night stop, open until midnight and serving food until 11 p.m.

211 N. 1st St., Mpls., spoonandstable.com