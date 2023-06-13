Where the Eagles’ roster core ranks among the rest of the NFL

Philadelphia has one of the top rosters in the NFL, and it all starts with elite talent at just about every key position.

In a ranking of the “roster cores” for all 32 NFL teams, the Eagles starting five of quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, offensive tackle Lane Johnson, SAM linebacker Haason Reddick, and cornerback Darius Slay landed at No. 3 on the ESPN list.

Average core age: 28.8 The Eagles’ elite core checks every positional value box, with high-end players at quarterback, wide receiver, offensive tackle, edge rusher and corner. And in reality, this exercise undersells the strength of the Eagles as a whole, because there are very talented players left off the list, including cornerback James Bradberry, receiver DeVonta Smith and center Jason Kelce. But even just looking at the five above, it’s easy to see why the Eagles are favorites to win the NFC again.

The core has an All-Pro at every position and a bright future with only Lane Johnson and Slay over 30.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire