Where do the Eagles rank in spending at each position ahead of training camp?

Howie Roseman saw the changes coming, and the top GM in the NFL has been able to pivot and acquire compensatory draft capital after losing ten key contributors in free agency.

The Eagles quietly made some noise during the 2023 NFL free agency period, inking Rashaad Penny, Terrell Edmunds, Justin Evans, Kentavius Street, Greedy Williams, Nicholas Morrow, and Marcus Mariota to deals during the first wave.

Philadelphia currently has about $13,867,023 in cap space per Over The Cap, and they’re spending about $80+ million plus on both sides of the football, with the offensive and defensive lines carrying the most significant chunk of cap space.

The overall positional spending will change in the coming years after Jalen Hurts signed a massive five-year, $255 million contract extension, making him among the two highest-paid players on average in NFL history.

The Eagles will again be a Super Bowl favorite in the NFC and have one of the most talented rosters despite being 25th in average positional spending.

Here’s where Philadelphia sits in positional spending on both sides of the ball, thanks to Over The Cap.

Offense

Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

Total spending — $100,458,099

NFL rank — 25th

QB

Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Kansas City Chiefs Vs Philadelphia Eagles

Total: $9,822,916

Rank: 24th

Biggest Cap Hit: Jalen Hurts ($6,154,286)

That total amount rose by two million, and the ranking won’t be this low for long, with Hurts now one of the NFL’s highest-paid players.

RB

D'Andre Swift at Eagles OTAs. Photo credit: Kiel Leggere

Total: $7,093,634

Rank: 22nd

Biggest Cap Hit: D’Andre Swift ($1,774,399)

The dynamics of this group changed after Philadelphia acquired D’Andre Swift via trade. Rashaad Penny joined the Eagles on a one-year deal worth almost $2 million, and no running back on the roster will make more than $1.8 million in base salary.

WR

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Total: $24,639,082

Rank: 18th

Biggest cap hit: A.J. Brown ($8,318,894)

Even with A.J. Brown on a $100 million deal, Philadelphia is relatively low on the list, with DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, and Britain Covey among those on rookie deals.

The cap hit increased after the team signed wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus to a one-year deal.

TE

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Total: $10,685,284

Rank: 18th

Biggest cap hit: Dallas Goedert ($6,461,586)

OL

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Total: $48,217,183

Rank: 10th

Biggest cap hit: Lane Johnson ($14,720,998)

With Andre Dillard and Isaac Seumalo moving on in free agency, the Eagles are 11th in spending on the offensive line after being the 3rd highest-spending team in 2022.

Defense

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Total spending — $90,919,094

NFL rank — 25th

DT

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Total: $17,423,693

Rank: 23rd

Biggest Cap Hit: Fletcher Cox ($5,700,000)

The Eagles are spending minimally at the position with Javon Hargrave’s departure and Jordan Davis on a rookie deal. Still, that money will increase after Jalen Carter signed his four-year, $21.806 million contract with the Eagles on May 4. The contract is fully guaranteed and includes a $12.859 million signing bonus.

DE

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Total: $32,967,745

Rank: 5th

Biggest Cap hit: Hasson Reddick ($6,957,000)

Haason Reddick is listed as an edge rusher and is the highest-paid player at the position.

Josh Sweat makes nearly $14 million per season, while Brandon Graham is back on a one-year deal. Nolan Smith is expected to sign a five-year, $11 million contract.

LB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Total: $6,862,196

Rank: 31st

Biggest cap hit: Nakobe Dean ($1,182,873)

With T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White departing via free agency, Nakobe Dean holds the highest cap hit.

Nicholas Morrow is on the books for a little over $1 million.

CB

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Total: $27,081,385

Rank: 8th

Biggest cap hit: Darius Slay ($11,873,000)

The Eagles retained Darius Slay and James Bradberry, lowering the combined cap hit for both players.

Avonte Maddox is on the books for $4 million, while Greedy Williams is wrapping up his rookie deal, and the team just added Kelee Ringo.

S

Total: $6,584,075

Rank: 32nd

Biggest cap hit: Terrell Edmunds ($1,941,177)

Newly signed safeties Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans are on the books for less than $4 million combined, while second-year starter Reed Blankenship is playing on an undrafted rookie deal.

Philadelphia added another potential starter in the third round, selecting Sydney Brown.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire