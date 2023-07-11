Where do the Eagles rank in spending at each position ahead of training camp?
Howie Roseman saw the changes coming, and the top GM in the NFL has been able to pivot and acquire compensatory draft capital after losing ten key contributors in free agency.
The Eagles quietly made some noise during the 2023 NFL free agency period, inking Rashaad Penny, Terrell Edmunds, Justin Evans, Kentavius Street, Greedy Williams, Nicholas Morrow, and Marcus Mariota to deals during the first wave.
Philadelphia currently has about $13,867,023 in cap space per Over The Cap, and they’re spending about $80+ million plus on both sides of the football, with the offensive and defensive lines carrying the most significant chunk of cap space.
The overall positional spending will change in the coming years after Jalen Hurts signed a massive five-year, $255 million contract extension, making him among the two highest-paid players on average in NFL history.
The Eagles will again be a Super Bowl favorite in the NFC and have one of the most talented rosters despite being 25th in average positional spending.
Here’s where Philadelphia sits in positional spending on both sides of the ball, thanks to Over The Cap.
Offense
Total spending — $100,458,099
NFL rank — 25th
QB
Total: $9,822,916
Rank: 24th
Biggest Cap Hit: Jalen Hurts ($6,154,286)
That total amount rose by two million, and the ranking won’t be this low for long, with Hurts now one of the NFL’s highest-paid players.
RB
Total: $7,093,634
Rank: 22nd
Biggest Cap Hit: D’Andre Swift ($1,774,399)
The dynamics of this group changed after Philadelphia acquired D’Andre Swift via trade. Rashaad Penny joined the Eagles on a one-year deal worth almost $2 million, and no running back on the roster will make more than $1.8 million in base salary.
WR
Total: $24,639,082
Rank: 18th
Biggest cap hit: A.J. Brown ($8,318,894)
Even with A.J. Brown on a $100 million deal, Philadelphia is relatively low on the list, with DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, and Britain Covey among those on rookie deals.
The cap hit increased after the team signed wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus to a one-year deal.
TE
Total: $10,685,284
Rank: 18th
Biggest cap hit: Dallas Goedert ($6,461,586)
OL
Total: $48,217,183
Rank: 10th
Biggest cap hit: Lane Johnson ($14,720,998)
With Andre Dillard and Isaac Seumalo moving on in free agency, the Eagles are 11th in spending on the offensive line after being the 3rd highest-spending team in 2022.
Defense
Total spending — $90,919,094
NFL rank — 25th
DT
Total: $17,423,693
Rank: 23rd
Biggest Cap Hit: Fletcher Cox ($5,700,000)
The Eagles are spending minimally at the position with Javon Hargrave’s departure and Jordan Davis on a rookie deal. Still, that money will increase after Jalen Carter signed his four-year, $21.806 million contract with the Eagles on May 4. The contract is fully guaranteed and includes a $12.859 million signing bonus.
DE
Total: $32,967,745
Rank: 5th
Biggest Cap hit: Hasson Reddick ($6,957,000)
Haason Reddick is listed as an edge rusher and is the highest-paid player at the position.
Josh Sweat makes nearly $14 million per season, while Brandon Graham is back on a one-year deal. Nolan Smith is expected to sign a five-year, $11 million contract.
LB
Total: $6,862,196
Rank: 31st
Biggest cap hit: Nakobe Dean ($1,182,873)
With T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White departing via free agency, Nakobe Dean holds the highest cap hit.
Nicholas Morrow is on the books for a little over $1 million.
CB
Total: $27,081,385
Rank: 8th
Biggest cap hit: Darius Slay ($11,873,000)
The Eagles retained Darius Slay and James Bradberry, lowering the combined cap hit for both players.
Avonte Maddox is on the books for $4 million, while Greedy Williams is wrapping up his rookie deal, and the team just added Kelee Ringo.
S
Total: $6,584,075
Rank: 32nd
Biggest cap hit: Terrell Edmunds ($1,941,177)
Newly signed safeties Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans are on the books for less than $4 million combined, while second-year starter Reed Blankenship is playing on an undrafted rookie deal.
Philadelphia added another potential starter in the third round, selecting Sydney Brown.