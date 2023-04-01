Where do the Eagles rank in positional spending among rest of NFL?
The Eagles made some noise during the 2023 NFL free agency period, inking Rashaad Penny, Terrell Edmunds, Justin Evans, Kentavius Street, Greedy Williams, Nicholas Morrow, and Marcus Mariota to deals during the first wave.
Philadelphia currently has about $20,316,938 in cap space per Over The Cap, and they’re spending about $80+ million plus on both sides of the football, with the offensive and defensive lines carrying the most significant chunk of cap space.
The Eagles will again be a Super Bowl favorite in the NFC and have one of the most talented rosters despite being 24th in average positional spending.
Here’s where Philadelphia sits in positional spending on both sides of the ball thanks to Over The Cap.
Offense
Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports
Total spending — $89,994,074
NFL rank — 28th
QB
Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Kansas City Chiefs Vs Philadelphia Eagles
Total: $7,661,486
Rank: 27th
Biggest Cap Hit: Jalen Hurts ($4,789,486)
That total amount and the ranking won’t be this low for long, with Hurts expected to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid players.
RB
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Total: $5,319,235
Rank: 27th
Biggest Cap Hit: Rashaad Penny ($1,230,000)
Rashaad Penny joined the Eagles on a one-year deal worth almost $2 million, and no running back on the roster will make more than $1.2 million in base salary.
WR
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Total: $20,237,416
Rank: 21st
Biggest cap hit: $8,318,894
Even with A.J. Brown on a $100 million deal, Philadelphia is relatively low on the list, with DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, and Britain Covey among those on rookie deals.
TE
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Total: $10,132,621
Rank: 17th
Biggest cap hit: Dallas Goedert ($6,461,586)
OL
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Total: $46,643,316
Rank: 9th
Biggest cap hit: Lane Johnson ($14,720,998)
With Andre Dillard and Isaac Seumalo moving on in free agency, the Eagles are 9th in spending on the offensive line after being the 3rd highest-spending team at the position in 2022.
[pickup_prop id=”25806″>
Defense
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Total spending — $81,542,247
NFL rank — 25th
DT
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Total: $13,451,742
Rank: 27th
Biggest Cap Hit: Fletcher Cox ($5,700,000)
The Eagles are spending minimally at the position with Javon Hargrave’s departure and Jordan Davis on a rookie deal.
DE
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Total: $29,707,306
Rank: 8th
Biggest Cap hit: Hasson Reddick ($6,957,000)
Haason Reddick is listed as an edge rusher and is the highest-paid player at the position.
Josh Sweat is making close to $14 million per season while Brandon Graham is back on a one-year deal.
LB
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Total: $6,027,196
Rank: 31st
Biggest cap hit: Nakobe Dean ($1,182,873)
With T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White departing via free agency, Nakobe Dean holds the highest cap hit at the position.
Nicholas Morrow is on the books for a little over $1 million.
CB
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Total: $24,847,219
Rank: 8th
Biggest cap hit: Darius Slay ($11,873,000)
The Eagles retained Darius Slay and James Bradberry, lowering the combined cap hit for both players.
Avonte Maddox is on the books for $4 million, while Greedy Williams is wrapping up his rookie deal.
S
Pittsburgh Steelers Vs New York Jets Week 4
Total: $7,508,784
Rank: 28th
Biggest cap hit: Terrell Edmunds ($1,941,177)
Newly signed safeties Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans are on the books for less than $4 million combined, while second-year starter Reed Blankenship is playing on an undrafted rookie deal.