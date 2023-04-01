Where do the Eagles rank in positional spending among rest of NFL?

The Eagles made some noise during the 2023 NFL free agency period, inking Rashaad Penny, Terrell Edmunds, Justin Evans, Kentavius Street, Greedy Williams, Nicholas Morrow, and Marcus Mariota to deals during the first wave.

Philadelphia currently has about $20,316,938 in cap space per Over The Cap, and they’re spending about $80+ million plus on both sides of the football, with the offensive and defensive lines carrying the most significant chunk of cap space.

The Eagles will again be a Super Bowl favorite in the NFC and have one of the most talented rosters despite being 24th in average positional spending.

Here’s where Philadelphia sits in positional spending on both sides of the ball thanks to Over The Cap.

Offense

Total spending — $89,994,074

NFL rank — 28th

QB



Total: $7,661,486

Rank: 27th

Biggest Cap Hit: Jalen Hurts ($4,789,486)

That total amount and the ranking won’t be this low for long, with Hurts expected to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid players.

RB

Total: $5,319,235

Rank: 27th

Biggest Cap Hit: Rashaad Penny ($1,230,000)

Rashaad Penny joined the Eagles on a one-year deal worth almost $2 million, and no running back on the roster will make more than $1.2 million in base salary.

WR

Total: $20,237,416

Rank: 21st

Biggest cap hit: $8,318,894

Even with A.J. Brown on a $100 million deal, Philadelphia is relatively low on the list, with DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, and Britain Covey among those on rookie deals.

TE

Total: $10,132,621

Rank: 17th

Biggest cap hit: Dallas Goedert ($6,461,586)

OL

Total: $46,643,316

Rank: 9th

Biggest cap hit: Lane Johnson ($14,720,998)

With Andre Dillard and Isaac Seumalo moving on in free agency, the Eagles are 9th in spending on the offensive line after being the 3rd highest-spending team at the position in 2022.

Defense

Total spending — $81,542,247

NFL rank — 25th

DT

Total: $13,451,742

Rank: 27th

Biggest Cap Hit: Fletcher Cox ($5,700,000)

The Eagles are spending minimally at the position with Javon Hargrave’s departure and Jordan Davis on a rookie deal.

DE

Total: $29,707,306

Rank: 8th

Biggest Cap hit: Hasson Reddick ($6,957,000)

Haason Reddick is listed as an edge rusher and is the highest-paid player at the position.

Josh Sweat is making close to $14 million per season while Brandon Graham is back on a one-year deal.

LB

Total: $6,027,196

Rank: 31st

Biggest cap hit: Nakobe Dean ($1,182,873)

With T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White departing via free agency, Nakobe Dean holds the highest cap hit at the position.

Nicholas Morrow is on the books for a little over $1 million.

CB

Total: $24,847,219

Rank: 8th

Biggest cap hit: Darius Slay ($11,873,000)

The Eagles retained Darius Slay and James Bradberry, lowering the combined cap hit for both players.

Avonte Maddox is on the books for $4 million, while Greedy Williams is wrapping up his rookie deal.

S



Total: $7,508,784

Rank: 28th

Biggest cap hit: Terrell Edmunds ($1,941,177)

Newly signed safeties Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans are on the books for less than $4 million combined, while second-year starter Reed Blankenship is playing on an undrafted rookie deal.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire