Where the Eagles land in Week 10 NFL Power Rankings after loss to Chargers
The Eagles lost their fourth home game of the season, this time a frustrating affair to the Los Angeles Chargers, in which Jonathan Gannon’s defense was unable to make a stop when it counted most.
They’ll hit the road in Week 10 against another AFC West foe, the Denver Broncos. The NFL’s Week 10 power rankings are out, and the Birds are teetering inside the top-25.
Touchdown Wire -- 25
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
25. Philadelphia Eagles (3-6)
Last week: 23
The Eagles battled late as QB Jalen Hurts found WR DeVonta Smith to tie the game with six minutes left, 24-24. But Philadelphia’s defense couldn’t hold the Chargers off the board late as the Bolts won as time expired, 27-24.
NFL.com -- 26
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Nick Sirianni cannot buy a win at home. The rookie head coach fell to 0-4 at Lincoln Financial Field — and received an unwelcome bouquet of flowers for his team’s efforts — following a 27-24 loss to the Chargers. Philadelphia showed progress on offense. The running game thrived, while Jalen Hurts and rookie wideout DeVonta Smith showed some welcome chemistry in the second half, but the defense continued to struggle, especially against the pass. Chargers star Justin Herbert became the fifth opposing quarterback to complete at least 80 percent of his pass attempts in a game against the Eagles this season. It’s a brutal trend, tying an NFL record held by the 2015 Bucs. Lots of season left.
ESPN -- 23
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
23. Philadelphia Eagles (3-6)
Previous ranking: 24
Bold second-half prediction: The Eagles will lead the league in rushing.
Philadelphia currently ranks fifth with 1,229 rushing yards despite minimal carries by the running backs over the first quarter of the season or so. Coach Nick Sirianni has since shifted his offensive approach to more of a ground-based attack. The result? The Eagles have rumbled for 412 rush yards with six touchdowns over the last two weeks. Granted, that was against a pair of bad run defenses in the Lions and Chargers, but combine the newfound commitment to the run with quarterback Jalen Hurts’ production as a rusher (494 yards, five TDs) and you have a group capable of challenging the top-ranked Browns (1,442 rushing yards). — Tim McManus
CBS -- 25
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
They played a solid game against the Chargers, but at 3-6 their playoff hopes are slipping away. The defense was shredded in that game.
USA Today -- 22
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
22. Eagles (23): The only team with a 3-6 record or worse that’s outscored its opposition (by nine points) overall this season.
Sports Illustrated -- 25
Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) scores a touchdown past Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (25) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
25. Philadelphia Eagles (3–6)
Points in poll: 48
Highest-place vote: 23 (1 vote)
Lowest-place vote: 27 (1 vote)
Preseason rank: 27
Last week: Loss vs. Chargers, 27–24
Next week: at Broncos
Nick Sirianni’s team has been hard to predict, but generally capable and better than we thought at this point. They are still one of the more capable offenses in the NFL, and Jalen Hurts should finish the season with a puncher’s chance of remaining the starter in Philadelphia beyond 2021. He is playing at roughly a Baker Mayfield level statistically right now, which is not bad for a first-year starter.
Bleacher Report -- 25
25. Philadelphia Eagles (3-6)
Last Week: 24
Week 9 Result: Lost vs. Los Angeles Chargers 27-24
With the Philadelphia Eagles’ struggles, there has been grumbling about benching quarterback Jalen Hurts for backup Gardner Minshew.
The Eagles lost a heartbreaker at home Sunday to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9 and attempted just 17 passes. But after the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t sound like a man who was considering a change under center.
“[Hurts] was a stud,” he told reporters. “He was a big-time stud. I mean, I’ve got a lot of respect for [Chargers head coach] Brandon Staley, they knew we were moving the ball really well on offense, and he didn’t leave anything—I’m pretty confident he didn’t leave anything on his call sheet.”
Hurts posted more yards per attempt in this game than Justin Herbert and connected five times with DeVonta Smith for 116 yards and a score. This isn’t to say he is the long-term answer under center in Philadelphia. But after 20 starts with the Jacksonville Jaguars, we rather know what Minshew is.
With just 13 starts, the same can’t be said about Hurts.
