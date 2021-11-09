Where the Eagles land in Week 10 NFL Power Rankings after loss to Chargers

With the Philadelphia Eagles’ struggles, there has been grumbling about benching quarterback Jalen Hurts for backup Gardner Minshew.

The Eagles lost a heartbreaker at home Sunday to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9 and attempted just 17 passes. But after the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t sound like a man who was considering a change under center.

“[Hurts] was a stud,” he told reporters. “He was a big-time stud. I mean, I’ve got a lot of respect for [Chargers head coach] Brandon Staley, they knew we were moving the ball really well on offense, and he didn’t leave anything—I’m pretty confident he didn’t leave anything on his call sheet.”

Hurts posted more yards per attempt in this game than Justin Herbert and connected five times with DeVonta Smith for 116 yards and a score. This isn’t to say he is the long-term answer under center in Philadelphia. But after 20 starts with the Jacksonville Jaguars, we rather know what Minshew is.

With just 13 starts, the same can’t be said about Hurts.