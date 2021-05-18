Where Eagles’ Jalen Hurts sits in PFF’s 2021 QB rankings

Glenn Erby
·2 min read
The 2021 NFL season will be big for Jalen Hurts, as the former second-round pick has a unique opportunity to make the Eagles his team, thus allowing Howie Roseman to retool the roster around his skill set.

Hurts has his doubters and as Philadelphia prepares to meet for a week-long OTA that’ll focus on installing schemes and developing chemistry, quarterback rankings from different platforms are starting to surface.

Pro Football Focus recently dropped their initially 2021 position rankings and Hurts finished next to last in the rankings, coming in behind Zach Wilson (Jets) and only in front of Drew Lock (Broncos).

31. JALEN HURTS, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Jalen Hurts will get his opportunity to showcase not only his skills but his leadership heading into 2021. Hurts provided an immediate spark last season, but the wheels started to fall off after that. Hurts must manage the game with better decision-making. He finished the season with nine turnover-worthy plays in the last four games. If Hurts wants to be the guy in Philadelphia, then he needs to protect the ball better. His leadership and poise will bring the team together, but production — and winning football games — must follow.

Last season in four games for the Eagles after being inserted for Carson Wentz, Hurts completed 51.9% of his passes (69 for 133) for 919 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions for a 77.2 passer rating, while also rushing for 272 yards and three touchdowns in four starts.

