Where Eagles’ Jalen Hurts landed in a ranking of all 16 NFC quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts entered the 2022 offseason looking to improve his accuracy and decision-making as a passer, and with Philadelphia on a break until the start of training camp, most observers believe the third-year signal-caller did just that.

Whether it was quicker decisions with the ball or an improved throwing motion, Hurts is making all the necessary improvements to ensure that the Eagles are his team for years to come. Hurts is now one of the top young quarterbacks in all of football, but he’s still trying to earn the proper respect in his conference.

In a recent quarterback ranking from CBS Sports, Hurts landed at No. 7 in a ranking of all 16 NFC signal-callers.

in a league where you’re more likely to go the distance with an elite passer, can he be more than just a dangerous runner, his primary role during a 2021 playoff run? He’s taken some steps in that area, but 2022 should be the ultimate test. At least theoretically, he’s now got all the tools to emerge as a legit weapon, pairing his poise and high-motor legs with an offense now featuring A.J. Brown opposite DeVonta Smith out wide.

Hurts has the weapons and scheme to take full advantage of his opportunity and if he can improve on the Eagles’ 9-8 record and win a playoff game in 2022, the sky truly is the limit for QB1 in Philadelphia.

