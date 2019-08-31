Where will Eagles' final 12 cuts come from?

After cutting ties with 25 players on Friday, the Eagles reduced their roster to 65. So there's still some work to do.

They need to trim another 12 players by 4 p.m. Saturday to reach the regular-season roster limit of 53.

Here's a roundup of Friday's roster activity.

How will Howie Roseman and Co. get down to 53?

For starters, they can place cornerback Jalen Mills on regular-season PUP, which would mean he'd miss at least the first six games of the season. Mills has been on preseason PUP and not practicing with a foot injury from last year.

The Eagles are obviously still heavy on the offensive line and at running back, two areas where Roseman could be trying to work a trade.

Rookie quarterback Clayton Thorson seems headed for the practice squad, and there's also room to trim at defensive tackle, safety, tight end and most likely wide receiver or defensive end - or both.

Remember, based on their 2018 finish, the Eagles are 25th in waiver claim priority, which means the only way they can be awarded a player on waivers is if the 24 teams ahead of them don't claim that player.

Any players that clear waivers 24 hours after being released become free agents, free to sign with any team. Vested veterans who are released immediately become free agents.

After all the dust settles, teams can begin building their 10-man practice squad from eligible players who have cleared waivers and are not under contract after roster cuts.

Here's a look at the 65 players currently on the roster going into Saturday's cut-down day:

Quarterback (4)

Carson Wentz, Josh McCown, Nate Sudfeld, Clayton Thorson

Running back (7)

Josh Adams, Corey Clement, Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Wendell Smallwood, Darren Sproles

Wide receiver (6)

Nelson Agholor, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Mack Hollins, DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Greg Ward

Tight end (4)

Alex Ellis, Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Josh Perkins

Offensive line (13)

Brandon Brooks, Andre Dillard, Nate Herbig, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, Sua Opeta, Jason Peters, Matt Pryor, Isaac Seumalo, Brett Toth, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Stefen Wisniewski

Defensivse tackle (5)

Fletcher Cox, Treyvon Hester, Malik Jackson, Tim Jernigan, Hassan Ridgeway

Defensive end (6)

Derek Barnett, Vinny Curry, Brandon Graham, Daeshon Hall, Shareef Miller, Josh Sweat

Linebacker (6)

Nigel Bradham, Zach Brown, T.J. Edwards, L.J. Fort, Nate Gerry, Kamu Grugier-Hill

Cornerback (6)

Ronald Darby, Rasul Douglas, Sidney Jones, Cre'Von LeBlanc, Avonte Maddox, Jalen Mills

Safety (5)

Johnathon Cyprien, Rudy Ford, Malcolm Jenkins, Rodney McLeod, Andrew Sendejo

Specialists (3)

Jake Elliott, Rick Lovato, Cameron Johnston







