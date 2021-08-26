Where are Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky getting married? We finally know.

She was born on the left coast, the product of a movie star mom, while he was reared near the Atlantic Ocean in South Carolina, the son of a former all-state football player who once worked as a club pro.

Now Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are preparing to meet in the middle when it comes to their nuptials, which will take place in the great state of Tennessee, according to a recent Instagram story posted on Thursday.

Gretzky revealed that the duo, parents of Tatum and River, will tie the knot at Blackberry Farm, a five-star resort in Walland, Tennessee that features an on-site brewery among its many amenities.

Although the post revealed the location, the date was erased for privacy.

Of course, the pair has long made headlines as one of golf’s most prominent couples, and Johnson has credited Gretzky, the daughter of Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky, for being a stabilizing force in his life.

“She’s a huge part of me, our family and my success,” Johnson told Golfweek in an interview last September. “She’s home with the kids, and has been great with that, and just has been a huge supporter for me, with everything I need to do. She understands everything it takes to get to where you want to be and the sacrifices you have to make. Having her dad as the greatest hockey player, she understands.

“You couldn’t ask for a better partner.”

Johnson shot a 67 in the opening round of the BMW Championship on Thursday, saying he was happy with his play.

“Yeah, very pleased. I felt like I drove it well, kept it in play. I hit a lot of fairways, which you’ve got to do out here. The course is pretty long,” Johnson said on Thursday. “There’s a few short holes but not too many. Yeah, felt like I hit my irons really well, gave myself a lot of looks.”