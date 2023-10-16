Where Duke basketball, UNC rank in AP poll and what it could mean

For the 16th year in a row, Duke basketball will start a season ranked inside the top 10 of the AP Poll.

The Blue Devils are No. 2 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll, released Monday.

Entering its second year under Jon Scheyer, Duke has been ranked inside the top 10 at least once in each of the last 28 years. Scheyer brings back four of five starters from last season’s ACC Tournament championship team, including sophomore star Kyle Filipowski.

MEET A FRESHMAN: How Duke basketball’s Sean Stewart was ‘brainwashed’ to be a Blue Devil

DUKE RECRUITING: Carlos Boozer's twin sons are elite basketball players. Is Duke their top choice?

Duke has started a season with a top-5 ranking in 12 of the last 22 years. Aside from the 2020 NCAA Tournament – canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic – the Devils advanced to at least the Sweet 16 in nine of those 12 seasons. That stretch included national championships in 2001 and 2015.

Duke opens the 2023 regular season on Nov. 6 against Dartmouth at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

UNC basketball at No. 19 in preseason AP poll

UNC basketball was No. 1 in the preseason poll last year and became the first top-ranked team to miss the NCAA Tournament.

Entering their season under coach Hubert Davis, the new-look Tar Heels will start the year at No. 19 in the AP poll. The Tar Heels have been ranked at least once in 67 of the 76-year history of the poll. In 58 of those seasons, UNC was inside the top 10 at least once.

SCRIMMAGE STANDOUTS: UNC basketball observations from Tar Heels' scrimmage

GETTING TO KNOW CADEAU: How UNC basketball’s Elliot Cadeau will help the Tar Heels move past historically bad stat

TAR HEEL LEGEND: UNC basketball’s Eric Montross battling cancer, won’t be on Tar Heels’ radio broadcasts

UNC has started a season outside of the top 10 or unranked in eight of the last 20 years. The Tar Heels went to the NCAA Tournament in six of those seasons, advancing to the national championship game in 2022. They were eliminated in the first or second rounds in the other five tournaments.

Miami (13) was the only other ACC team included in the poll. Here's the full AP Top 25 preseason rankings.

AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

First-place votes in parentheses

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Where Duke basketball, UNC rank in AP poll and what it could mean