Where Ducks stand in updated 2023 National Championship betting odds

There are few teams in the nation who are being talked about as much as the Oregon Ducks to start this week in the world of college football. After their 35-6 stomping over the Utah Utes in a top-15 matchup on Saturday, Dan Lanning and his team proved to the world that they are among the best teams in the nation, and a serious threat to make it to the College Football Playoff later this year.

There is a lot of football left to be played between now and when the final playoff rankings are released, but the Ducks look to be headed in the right direction. They will need to win the remaining games on their schedule in order to make it to the Pac-12 Championship Game, and a potential rematch against the No. 5 Washington Huskies then stands between them and a spot in the playoff.

Then comes the tests that players dream about, going up against the likes of schools like Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, or Alabama, depending on which schools ultimately get into the playoff.

So what are the odds that the Ducks can get there, and ultimately win a national championship in 2023? That’s a big question. Here’s what the Las Vegas oddsmakers think the answer should be, according to BetMGM:

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 8-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 2nd

ESPN FPI Championship Probability: 26.4%

Georgia Bulldogs | +250

2023 Record: 8-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 1st

ESPN FPI Championship Probability: 9.3%

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 8-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 4th

ESPN FPI Championship Probability: 14.4%

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

2023 Record: 8-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 3rd

ESPN FPI Championship Probability: 26.4%

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 7-1

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 8th

ESPN FPI Championship Probability: 7.8%

Oregon Ducks | +1400

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 7-1

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 7th

ESPN FPI Championship Probability: 5.7%

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

2023 Record: 7-1

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 6th

ESPN FPI Championship Probability: 6.3%

Washington Huskies | +1600

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 8-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 6th

ESPN FPI Championship Probability: 1.9%

2023 Record: 7-1

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 11th

ESPN FPI Championship Probability: 6.6%

LSU Tigers | +4000

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 6-2

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 13th

ESPN FPI Championship Probability: 1.3%

Penn State Nittany Lions | +8000

2023 Record: 7-1

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 9th

ESPN FPI Championship Probability: 3.1%

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 7-2

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 12th

ESPN FPI Championship Probability: 0.0%

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire