Where Ducks stand in updated 2023 National Championship betting odds
There are few teams in the nation who are being talked about as much as the Oregon Ducks to start this week in the world of college football. After their 35-6 stomping over the Utah Utes in a top-15 matchup on Saturday, Dan Lanning and his team proved to the world that they are among the best teams in the nation, and a serious threat to make it to the College Football Playoff later this year.
There is a lot of football left to be played between now and when the final playoff rankings are released, but the Ducks look to be headed in the right direction. They will need to win the remaining games on their schedule in order to make it to the Pac-12 Championship Game, and a potential rematch against the No. 5 Washington Huskies then stands between them and a spot in the playoff.
Then comes the tests that players dream about, going up against the likes of schools like Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, or Alabama, depending on which schools ultimately get into the playoff.
So what are the odds that the Ducks can get there, and ultimately win a national championship in 2023? That’s a big question. Here’s what the Las Vegas oddsmakers think the answer should be, according to BetMGM:
Michigan Wolverines | +240
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Record: 8-0
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 2nd
ESPN FPI Championship Probability: 26.4%
Georgia Bulldogs | +250
2023 Record: 8-0
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 1st
ESPN FPI Championship Probability: 9.3%
Florida State Seminoles | +600
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Record: 8-0
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 4th
ESPN FPI Championship Probability: 14.4%
Ohio State Buckeyes | +700
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
2023 Record: 8-0
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 3rd
ESPN FPI Championship Probability: 26.4%
Alabama Crimson Tide | +1400
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Record: 7-1
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 8th
ESPN FPI Championship Probability: 7.8%
Oregon Ducks | +1400
Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Record: 7-1
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 7th
ESPN FPI Championship Probability: 5.7%
Texas Longhorns | +1600
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
2023 Record: 7-1
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 6th
ESPN FPI Championship Probability: 6.3%
Washington Huskies | +1600
D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Record: 8-0
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 6th
ESPN FPI Championship Probability: 1.9%
Oklahoma Sooners | +3500
2023 Record: 7-1
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 11th
ESPN FPI Championship Probability: 6.6%
LSU Tigers | +4000
Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Record: 6-2
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 13th
ESPN FPI Championship Probability: 1.3%
Penn State Nittany Lions | +8000
2023 Record: 7-1
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 9th
ESPN FPI Championship Probability: 3.1%
Notre Dame Fighting Irish | +15000
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Record: 7-2
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 12th
ESPN FPI Championship Probability: 0.0%