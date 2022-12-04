Where the Ducks stand in final College Football Playoff rankings of 2022

If you want to argue it, then you certainly have a case saying that the Oregon Ducks were a couple of plays away from making it to the College Football Playoff this year. Had they not seen their quarterback Bo Nix get injured late against the Washington Huskies and the Ducks pulled that game out, they might get in. Had they not failed to convert a fourth down late and held on to beat the Oregon State Beavers, they might get in.

Of course, neither of those things happened, and now the Ducks are far on the outside looking in.

The College Football Playoff field was set on Sunday morning, with Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State getting in, setting up the matchups for the National Championship. So where did the Ducks land, along with all of the other Pac-12 teams in the rankings?

Let’s take a look.

No. 25 — UTSA Road Runners

Dec 21, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris (0) looks to pass in the first quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs during the 2021 Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

No. 24 — Troy Trojans

Nov 12, 2022; Troy, Alabama, USA; Troy Trojans head coach Jon Sumrall celebrates with his team after a 10-9 victory against the Army Black Knights at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

No. 23 — NC State Wolfpack

Nov 26, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Emeka Emezie (86) is greeted by teammate Porter Rooks (4) after scoring the game-winning touchdown during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack won 34-30. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

No. 22 —Mississippi State Bulldogs

Oct 22, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) throws under pressure from Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

No. 21 — Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Sep 17, 2016; South Bend, IN, USA; close up view of Norte Dame logo on goal post prior to a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Michigan State Spartans at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

No. 20 — Texas Longhorns

Sep 15, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; General overall view of the Texas Longhorns logo at midfield at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No. 19 — South Carolina Gamecocks

Dec 30, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks mascot Cocky dances during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

No. 18 — UCLA Bruins

November 25, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal (71) and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) celebrate a two-point conversion against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

No. 17 — LSU Tigerws

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detail view of LSU Tigers helmets after the LSU Tigers defeated the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

No. 16 — Tulane Green Wave

Sep 17, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; The Tulane Green Wave and Kansas State Wildcats line up before the snap of the ball during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

No. 15 — Oregon Ducks

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks toward the scoreboard during a timeout in the second half as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Ncaa Football Uo Vs Osu Rivalry Game University Of Oregon At Oregon State

No. 14 —Oregon State Beavers

Fans storm the field after the No. 9 Oregon Ducks fell to the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Ncaa Football Uo Vs Osu Rivalry Game University Of Oregon At Oregon State

No. 13 — Florida State Seminoles

Nov 25, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles helmet lays on the field against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

No. 12 — Washington Huskies

Nov 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) waves to fans while walking to the locker room following a 54-7 victory against the Colorado Buffaloes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

No. 11 —Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct 31, 2015; University Park, PA, USA; General view of the Penn State Nittany Lions logo inside Beaver Stadium prior to the game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State won 39-0. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

No. 10 — USC Trojans

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 02: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans is helped up by Mason Murphy #76 after being sacked by Simote Pepa #77 of the Utah Utes d3qin the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

No. 9 — Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State’s Adrian Martinez (9) runs for a touchdown in front of Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman (5) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Kansas State Wildcats at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Kansas State won 41-34.

Ou Vs Kansas State

No. 8 — Utah Utes

Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes players hoist helmets in celebration after the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game against the Oregon Ducks at Allegiant Stadium.Utah defeated Oregon 38-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No. 7 — Clemson Tigers

Oct 6, 2018; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A Clemson Tigers helmet sits on the bench during the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

No. 6 — Tennessee Volunteers

Oct 8, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Tennessee Volunteers helmet against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

No. 5 — Alabama Crimson Tide

Big Al and the Alabama cheerleaders lead the Crimson Tide onto the field before the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Alabama defeated Cincinnati 27-6 to advance to the national championship game. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

College Football Playoffs Alabama Vs Cincinnati

No. 4 — Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks for an open receiver in the first quarter of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium.

Osu22rut Kwr 15

No. 3 — TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 5, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) celebrates a touchdown pass with offensive tackle Andrew Coker (74) during the second half of a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2 — Michigan Wolverines

Oct 12, 2019; Champaign, IL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines helmet sits on the back of the bench during the second half of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1 — Georgia Bulldogs

Nov 13, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs helmet sits on the sideline in a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

