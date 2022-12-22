Where Ducks stand in 2023 national recruiting rankings following historic signing day

Coming into the day, the Oregon Ducks had the No. 14 ranked recruiting class in the nation with hopes of moving up a few spots to get close to the top 10 in Dan Lanning’s first year with the team.

There were a lot of great players already committed to the Ducks ready to sign, and a couple of nice pieces potentially considering a flip to Oregon. It was shaping up to be a successful day.

Then the fireworks started to come in.

Oregon hit early and often, flipping 4-star Baylor QB Austin Novosad before the sun came up, and then later flipping 5-star safety Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame not long before they landed 5-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalele over USC and Ohio State. The banner day continued with the flips of 4-star LSU CB Daylen Austin and 4-star Notre Dame RB Jayden Limar, and then the cherry on top of it all was a commitment from transfer OT Ajani Cornelius.

After all of that action, it’s safe to say the Ducks moved up quite a bit in the national recruiting rankings. Take a look at where they stand now, according to 247Sports.

Michigan State Spartans

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Points: 218.81

Average Recruit Rating: 89.78

Mississippi State Bulldogs

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Points: 220.45

Average Recruit Rating: 87.80

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Points: 220.79

Average Recruit Rating: 87.77

Utah Utes

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Points: 225.29

Average Recruit Rating: 88.45

Arkansas Razorbacks

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Points: 226.46

Average Recruit Rating: 88.61

Florida State Seminoles

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Points: 226.95

Average Recruit Rating: 89.86

Auburn Tigers

(Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Recruiting Points: 233.42

Average Recruit Rating: 89.31

TCU Horned Frogs

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Points: 235.72

Average Recruit Rating: 88.74

Michigan Wolverines

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Points: 239.19

Average Recruit Rating: 88.80

South Carolina Gamecocks

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Points: 242.61

Average Recruit Rating: 89.38

USC Trojans

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Points: 264.79

Average Recruit Rating: 91.10

Texas A&M Aggies

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Points: 266.68

Average Recruit Rating: 91.64

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Points: 268.80

Average Recruit Rating: 91.03

Florida Gators

Recruiting Points: 272.71

Average Recruit Rating: 92.34

Clemson Tigers

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Points: 275.13

Average Recruit Rating: 91.07

Tennessee Volunteers

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Points: 277.39

Average Recruit Rating: 90.72

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Points: 279.94

Average Recruit Rating: 92.10

Oklahoma Sooners

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Points: 281.53

Average Recruit Rating: 91.43

Oregon Ducks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Points: 281.79

Average Recruit Rating: 91.00

LSU Tigers

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Points: 286.27

Average Recruit Rating: 92.01

Ohio State Buckeyes

Recruiting Points: 287.66

Average Recruit Rating: 93.57

Miami Hurricanes

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Recruiting Points: 294.85

Average Recruit Rating: 92.24

Texas Longhorns

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Points: 297.31

Average Recruit Rating: 92.82

Georgia Bulldogs

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Points: 309.38

Average Recruit Rating: 93.64

Alabama Crimson Tide

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Points: 326.06

Average Recruit Rating: 94.76

