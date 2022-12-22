Where Ducks stand in 2023 national recruiting rankings following historic signing day

Coming into the day, the Oregon Ducks had the No. 14 ranked recruiting class in the nation with hopes of moving up a few spots to get close to the top 10 in Dan Lanning’s first year with the team.

There were a lot of great players already committed to the Ducks ready to sign, and a couple of nice pieces potentially considering a flip to Oregon. It was shaping up to be a successful day.

Then the fireworks started to come in.

Oregon hit early and often, flipping 4-star Baylor QB Austin Novosad before the sun came up, and then later flipping 5-star safety Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame not long before they landed 5-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalele over USC and Ohio State. The banner day continued with the flips of 4-star LSU CB Daylen Austin and 4-star Notre Dame RB Jayden Limar, and then the cherry on top of it all was a commitment from transfer OT Ajani Cornelius.

After all of that action, it’s safe to say the Ducks moved up quite a bit in the national recruiting rankings. Take a look at where they stand now, according to 247Sports.

Oregon Ducks

