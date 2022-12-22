Where Ducks stand in 2023 national recruiting rankings following historic signing day
Coming into the day, the Oregon Ducks had the No. 14 ranked recruiting class in the nation with hopes of moving up a few spots to get close to the top 10 in Dan Lanning’s first year with the team.
There were a lot of great players already committed to the Ducks ready to sign, and a couple of nice pieces potentially considering a flip to Oregon. It was shaping up to be a successful day.
Then the fireworks started to come in.
Oregon hit early and often, flipping 4-star Baylor QB Austin Novosad before the sun came up, and then later flipping 5-star safety Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame not long before they landed 5-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalele over USC and Ohio State. The banner day continued with the flips of 4-star LSU CB Daylen Austin and 4-star Notre Dame RB Jayden Limar, and then the cherry on top of it all was a commitment from transfer OT Ajani Cornelius.
After all of that action, it’s safe to say the Ducks moved up quite a bit in the national recruiting rankings. Take a look at where they stand now, according to 247Sports.
Michigan State Spartans
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Points: 218.81
Average Recruit Rating: 89.78
Mississippi State Bulldogs
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Points: 220.45
Average Recruit Rating: 87.80
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Points: 220.79
Average Recruit Rating: 87.77
Utah Utes
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Points: 225.29
Average Recruit Rating: 88.45
Arkansas Razorbacks
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Points: 226.46
Average Recruit Rating: 88.61
Florida State Seminoles
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Points: 226.95
Average Recruit Rating: 89.86
Auburn Tigers
(Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)
Recruiting Points: 233.42
Average Recruit Rating: 89.31
TCU Horned Frogs
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Points: 235.72
Average Recruit Rating: 88.74
Michigan Wolverines
Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Points: 239.19
Average Recruit Rating: 88.80
South Carolina Gamecocks
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Points: 242.61
Average Recruit Rating: 89.38
USC Trojans
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Points: 264.79
Average Recruit Rating: 91.10
Texas A&M Aggies
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Points: 266.68
Average Recruit Rating: 91.64
Penn State Nittany Lions
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Points: 268.80
Average Recruit Rating: 91.03
Florida Gators
Recruiting Points: 272.71
Average Recruit Rating: 92.34
Clemson Tigers
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Points: 275.13
Average Recruit Rating: 91.07
Tennessee Volunteers
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Points: 277.39
Average Recruit Rating: 90.72
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Points: 279.94
Average Recruit Rating: 92.10
Oklahoma Sooners
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Points: 281.53
Average Recruit Rating: 91.43
Oregon Ducks
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Points: 281.79
Average Recruit Rating: 91.00
LSU Tigers
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Points: 286.27
Average Recruit Rating: 92.01
Ohio State Buckeyes
Recruiting Points: 287.66
Average Recruit Rating: 93.57
Miami Hurricanes
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Recruiting Points: 294.85
Average Recruit Rating: 92.24
Texas Longhorns
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Points: 297.31
Average Recruit Rating: 92.82
Georgia Bulldogs
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Points: 309.38
Average Recruit Rating: 93.64
Alabama Crimson Tide
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Points: 326.06
Average Recruit Rating: 94.76