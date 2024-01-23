Where the Ducks ranked among most-watched football teams in 2023
When it comes to the landscape of college football in today’s day and age, one of the most important numbers to track doesn’t have to do with a team’s success on the field, but rather the number of eyeballs they garner off of it.
In the world of conference realignment, the idea of TV ratings has become ever more important. With teams like Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, followed by USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington fleeing the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, the game has changed. You now have teams like Oregon State and Washington State — two successful football programs in the grand scheme of things — who have been left by the wayside largely because they don’t garner a ton of eyeballs.
While the college football world has completely changed over the past year with the death of the Pac-12, it’s not hard to see the reasoning for it all when you look at the numbers and follow the money. If you pay attention to TV ratings, it makes sense that networks like FOX, ABC, CBS, etc. are willing to dish out large checks to the schools that garner the most eyeballs.
So when looking at the new conference layout in the world of college athletics, what can we learn about the lay of the land when it comes to TV ratings? Take a look at the top-25 most-watched teams from last season and keep in mind the conference affiliation for each as you go along:
All stats come from The Action Network and Sports Media Watch.
Utah Utes
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Average Viewers per Game: 2.616 million
Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 0
Future Conference Affiliation: Big 12
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Average Viewers per Game: 2.637 million
Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 1
Future Conference Affiliation: Big Ten
Duke Blue Devils
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Average Viewers per Game: 2.639 million
Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 0
Future Conference Affiliation: ACC
Miami Hurricanes
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Average Viewers per Game: 2.65 million
Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 0
Future Conference Affiliation: ACC
Iowa Hawkeyes
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Average Viewers per Game: 2.68 million
Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 1
Future Conference Affiliation: Big Ten
Texas A&M Aggies
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Average Viewers per Game: 2.74 million
Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 0
Future Conference Affiliation: SEC
Clemson Tigers
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Average Viewers per Game: 2.90 million
Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 0
Future Conference Affiliation: ACC
Ole Miss Rebels
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Average Viewers per Game: 2.93 million
Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 1
Future Conference Affiliation: SEC
Florida Gators
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Average Viewers per Game: 3.17 million
Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 0
Future Conference Affiliation: SEC
Missouri Tigers
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Average Viewers per Game: 3.25 million
Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 1
Future Conference Affiliation: SEC
Auburn Tigers
Average Viewers per Game: 3.55 million
Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 1
Future Conference Affiliation: SEC
Penn State Nittany Lions
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Average Viewers per Game: 3.66 million
Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 3
Future Conference Affiliation: Big Ten
USC Trojans
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Average Viewers per Game: 3.77 million
Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 1
Future Conference Affiliation: Big Ten
LSU Tigers
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Average Viewers per Game: 3.79 million
Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 2
Future Conference Affiliation: SEC
Washington Huskies
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Average Viewers per Game: 4.14 million
Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 3
Future Conference Affiliation: Big Ten
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Average Viewers per Game: 4.15 million
Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 1
Future Conference Affiliation: Independent
Florida State Seminoles
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Average Viewers per Game: 4.16 million
Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 2
Future Conference Affiliation: ACC
Texas Longhorns
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Average Viewers per Game: 4.26 million
Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 3
Future Conference Affiliation: SEC
Oregon Ducks
Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports
Average Viewers per Game: 4.43 million
Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 2
Future Conference Affiliation: Big Ten
Tennessee Volunteers
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Average Viewers per Game: 4.57 million
Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 1
Future Conference Affiliation: SEC
Michigan Wolverines
Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports
Average Viewers per Game: 5.61 million
Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 5
Future Conference Affiliation: Big Ten
Georgia Bulldogs
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Average Viewers per Game: 5.90 million
Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 2
Future Conference Affiliation: SEC
Colorado Buffaloes
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Average Viewers per Game: 6.00 million
Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 5
Future Conference Affiliation: Big 12
Ohio State Buckeyes
Average Viewers per Game: 6.05 million
Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 3
Future Conference Affiliation: Big Ten
Alabama Crimson Tide
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Average Viewers per Game: 7.12 million
Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 6
Future Conference Affiliation: SEC