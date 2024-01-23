Where the Ducks ranked among most-watched football teams in 2023

When it comes to the landscape of college football in today’s day and age, one of the most important numbers to track doesn’t have to do with a team’s success on the field, but rather the number of eyeballs they garner off of it.

In the world of conference realignment, the idea of TV ratings has become ever more important. With teams like Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, followed by USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington fleeing the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, the game has changed. You now have teams like Oregon State and Washington State — two successful football programs in the grand scheme of things — who have been left by the wayside largely because they don’t garner a ton of eyeballs.

While the college football world has completely changed over the past year with the death of the Pac-12, it’s not hard to see the reasoning for it all when you look at the numbers and follow the money. If you pay attention to TV ratings, it makes sense that networks like FOX, ABC, CBS, etc. are willing to dish out large checks to the schools that garner the most eyeballs.

So when looking at the new conference layout in the world of college athletics, what can we learn about the lay of the land when it comes to TV ratings? Take a look at the top-25 most-watched teams from last season and keep in mind the conference affiliation for each as you go along:

All stats come from The Action Network and Sports Media Watch.

Utah Utes

Average Viewers per Game: 2.616 million

Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 0

Future Conference Affiliation: Big 12

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Average Viewers per Game: 2.637 million

Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 1

Future Conference Affiliation: Big Ten

Duke Blue Devils

Average Viewers per Game: 2.639 million

Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 0

Future Conference Affiliation: ACC

Miami Hurricanes

Average Viewers per Game: 2.65 million

Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 0

Future Conference Affiliation: ACC

Iowa Hawkeyes

Average Viewers per Game: 2.68 million

Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 1

Future Conference Affiliation: Big Ten

Texas A&M Aggies

Average Viewers per Game: 2.74 million

Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 0

Future Conference Affiliation: SEC

Clemson Tigers

Average Viewers per Game: 2.90 million

Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 0

Future Conference Affiliation: ACC

Ole Miss Rebels

Average Viewers per Game: 2.93 million

Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 1

Future Conference Affiliation: SEC

Florida Gators

Average Viewers per Game: 3.17 million

Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 0

Future Conference Affiliation: SEC

Average Viewers per Game: 3.25 million

Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 1

Future Conference Affiliation: SEC

Auburn Tigers

Average Viewers per Game: 3.55 million

Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 1

Future Conference Affiliation: SEC

Penn State Nittany Lions

Average Viewers per Game: 3.66 million

Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 3

Future Conference Affiliation: Big Ten

USC Trojans

Average Viewers per Game: 3.77 million

Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 1

Future Conference Affiliation: Big Ten

Average Viewers per Game: 3.79 million

Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 2

Future Conference Affiliation: SEC

Washington Huskies

Average Viewers per Game: 4.14 million

Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 3

Future Conference Affiliation: Big Ten

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Average Viewers per Game: 4.15 million

Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 1

Future Conference Affiliation: Independent

Florida State Seminoles

Average Viewers per Game: 4.16 million

Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 2

Future Conference Affiliation: ACC

Texas Longhorns

Average Viewers per Game: 4.26 million

Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 3

Future Conference Affiliation: SEC

Oregon Ducks

Average Viewers per Game: 4.43 million

Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 2

Future Conference Affiliation: Big Ten

Tennessee Volunteers

Average Viewers per Game: 4.57 million

Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 1

Future Conference Affiliation: SEC

Michigan Wolverines

Average Viewers per Game: 5.61 million

Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 5

Future Conference Affiliation: Big Ten

Average Viewers per Game: 5.90 million

Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 2

Future Conference Affiliation: SEC

Colorado Buffaloes

Average Viewers per Game: 6.00 million

Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 5

Future Conference Affiliation: Big 12

Ohio State Buckeyes

Average Viewers per Game: 6.05 million

Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 3

Future Conference Affiliation: Big Ten

Alabama Crimson Tide

Average Viewers per Game: 7.12 million

Games in Top 25 Most Watched of 2023: 6

Future Conference Affiliation: SEC

