Where Ducks now rank in 2024 recruiting rankings following latest commitment

The Oregon Ducks continue to be hot on the recruiting trail, picking up blue-chip players left and right, and hosting some of the top players in the nation over the past several weeks.

Last weekend at the annual spring game, we saw one of the most star-studded visitor lists ever in Eugene, and the Ducks continue to be in the running for some of the best players left available in the 2024 class.

On Sunday morning, they got a commitment from one of those players, 4-star cornerback Ify Obidegwu. The blue-chip defender out of Maryland is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 99 overall player in the class, and the No. 11 CB.

With the addition of Obidegwu, the Ducks now have 11 verbal commitments in this cycle, and they took another big jump up the national recruiting ratings. Take a look at where they now stand, per 247Sports.

Oklahoma Sooners

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 120.34

5-star Commitments: 0

4-star Commitments: 4

3-star Commitments: 2

Purdue Boilermakers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 125.00

5-star Commitments: 0

4-star Commitments: 1

3-star Commitments: 7

Louisville Cardinals

247Sports Recruiting Score: 125.58

5-star Commitments: 1

4-star Commitments: 2

3-star Commitments: 4

Cincinnati Bearcats

247Sports Recruiting Score: 126.56

5-star Commitments: 0

4-star Commitments: 1

3-star Commitments: 7

Wisconsin Badgers

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 132.73

5-star Commitments: 0

4-star Commitments: 1

3-star Commitments: 7

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 132.86

5-star Commitments: 0

4-star Commitments: 2

3-star Commitments: 6

Alabama Crimson Tide

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

247Sports Recruiting Score: 145.45

5-star Commitments: 3

4-star Commitments: 3

3-star Commitments: 0

Clemson Tigers

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 146.26

5-star Commitments: 0

4-star Commitments: 6

3-star Commitments: 2

Pittsburgh Panthers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 150.98

5-star Commitments: 0

4-star Commitments: 1

3-star Commitments: 10

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 152.04

5-star Commitments: 0

4-star Commitments: 0

3-star Commitments: 11

Iowa Hawkeyes

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 155.04

5-star Commitments: 0

4-star Commitments: 2

3-star Commitments: 8

Arkansas Razorbacks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 157.12

5-star Commitments: 0

4-star Commitments: 7

3-star Commitments: 2

North Carolina Tar Heels

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 166.61

5-star Commitments: 0

4-star Commitments: 1

3-star Commitments: 11

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 166.70

5-star Commitments: 0

4-star Commitments: 0

3-star Commitments: 13

Florida Gators

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 176.20

5-star Commitments: 4

4-star Commitments: 3

3-star Commitments: 1

Tennessee Volunteers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 191.27

5-star Commitments: 0

4-star Commitments: 6

3-star Commitments: 5

South Carolina Gamecocks

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 191.91

5-star Commitments: 1

4-star Commitments: 7

3-star Commitments: 2

Florida State Seminoles

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 192.50

5-star Commitments: 2

4-star Commitments: 5

3-star Commitments: 4

Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks Helmet

247Sports Recruiting Score: 195.13

5-star Commitments: 0

4-star Commitments: 8

3-star Commitments: 3

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 210.99

5-star Commitments: 1

4-star Commitments: 7

3-star Commitments: 5

LSU Tigers

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 219.29

5-star Commitments: 0

4-star Commitments: 10

3-star Commitments: 4

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 225.30

5-star Commitments: 2

4-star Commitments: 9

3-star Commitments: 3

Georgia Bulldogs

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 228.02

5-star Commitments: 4

4-star Commitments: 5

3-star Commitments: 2

Ohio State Buckeyes

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

247Sports Recruiting Score: 238.43

5-star Commitments: 2

4-star Commitments: 9

3-star Commitments: 2

Michigan Wolverines

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 240.48

5-star Commitments: 1

4-star Commitments: 10

3-star Commitments: 4

