Where Ducks now rank in 2024 recruiting rankings following latest commitment
The Oregon Ducks continue to be hot on the recruiting trail, picking up blue-chip players left and right, and hosting some of the top players in the nation over the past several weeks.
Last weekend at the annual spring game, we saw one of the most star-studded visitor lists ever in Eugene, and the Ducks continue to be in the running for some of the best players left available in the 2024 class.
On Sunday morning, they got a commitment from one of those players, 4-star cornerback Ify Obidegwu. The blue-chip defender out of Maryland is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 99 overall player in the class, and the No. 11 CB.
With the addition of Obidegwu, the Ducks now have 11 verbal commitments in this cycle, and they took another big jump up the national recruiting ratings. Take a look at where they now stand, per 247Sports.
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 120.34
5-star Commitments: 0
4-star Commitments: 4
3-star Commitments: 2
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 125.00
5-star Commitments: 0
4-star Commitments: 1
3-star Commitments: 7
Louisville Cardinals
247Sports Recruiting Score: 125.58
5-star Commitments: 1
4-star Commitments: 2
3-star Commitments: 4
Cincinnati Bearcats
247Sports Recruiting Score: 126.56
5-star Commitments: 0
4-star Commitments: 1
3-star Commitments: 7
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 132.73
5-star Commitments: 0
4-star Commitments: 1
3-star Commitments: 7
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 132.86
5-star Commitments: 0
4-star Commitments: 2
3-star Commitments: 6
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
247Sports Recruiting Score: 145.45
5-star Commitments: 3
4-star Commitments: 3
3-star Commitments: 0
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 146.26
5-star Commitments: 0
4-star Commitments: 6
3-star Commitments: 2
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 150.98
5-star Commitments: 0
4-star Commitments: 1
3-star Commitments: 10
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 152.04
5-star Commitments: 0
4-star Commitments: 0
3-star Commitments: 11
Iowa Hawkeyes
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 155.04
5-star Commitments: 0
4-star Commitments: 2
3-star Commitments: 8
Arkansas Razorbacks
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 157.12
5-star Commitments: 0
4-star Commitments: 7
3-star Commitments: 2
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 166.61
5-star Commitments: 0
4-star Commitments: 1
3-star Commitments: 11
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 166.70
5-star Commitments: 0
4-star Commitments: 0
3-star Commitments: 13
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 176.20
5-star Commitments: 4
4-star Commitments: 3
3-star Commitments: 1
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 191.27
5-star Commitments: 0
4-star Commitments: 6
3-star Commitments: 5
South Carolina Gamecocks
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 191.91
5-star Commitments: 1
4-star Commitments: 7
3-star Commitments: 2
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 192.50
5-star Commitments: 2
4-star Commitments: 5
3-star Commitments: 4
Oregon Ducks Helmet
247Sports Recruiting Score: 195.13
5-star Commitments: 0
4-star Commitments: 8
3-star Commitments: 3
Penn State Nittany Lions
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 210.99
5-star Commitments: 1
4-star Commitments: 7
3-star Commitments: 5
LSU Tigers
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 219.29
5-star Commitments: 0
4-star Commitments: 10
3-star Commitments: 4
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 225.30
5-star Commitments: 2
4-star Commitments: 9
3-star Commitments: 3
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 228.02
5-star Commitments: 4
4-star Commitments: 5
3-star Commitments: 2
Ohio State Buckeyes
Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch
247Sports Recruiting Score: 238.43
5-star Commitments: 2
4-star Commitments: 9
3-star Commitments: 2
Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 240.48
5-star Commitments: 1
4-star Commitments: 10
3-star Commitments: 4