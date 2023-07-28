Where do the Ducks go now? Assessing all options for Oregon and the Pac-12

Almost 400 days ago, the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins turned the Pac-12 world upside down with the announcement that they were skipping town and heading to the Big Ten Conference.

Since then, chaos and uncertainty have become the norm.

Both of those things were dialed up once again on Thursday afternoon when it was officially announced that the Colorado Buffaloes would be the latest team to leave the Pac-12 Conference in search of a new home. This time, it is the Big 12 Conference that is waiting with open arms to further weaken one of their rival leagues.

The move for Colorado won’t take place until 2024, but it will have ramifications that could impact the world of college football far sooner than that.

For fans of the Oregon Ducks, this move by the Buffaloes has the potential to completely change their outlook for the future. Oregon is viewed as a national brand, and they don’t want to be left as the last standing man on the Titanic.

It’s unclear what the Ducks are going to do in the future, but over the past few months — and few days — it’s becoming increasingly apparent that the Pac-12 is starting to whither away. There seems to be a strong notion that unless commissioner George Kliavkoff can deliver a media rights deal that far exceeds expectations — something that has never seemed less likely at the moment — major defectors could follow in Colorado’s footsteps.

So looking ahead, what are some of the options that are available to Oregon, and what might the Pac-12 do in order to keep the ship afloat? We have a few ideas.

Oregon: Stay Put, Dominate the Pac-12

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest remaining appeals about the Pac-12 conference is the relative ability to dominate the landscape and get an easy route to the College Football Playoff once it expands to 12 teams in 2024. Should Oregon, Washington, and Utah stay put out west over the next few years, they have the be licking their chops at the prospect of making it to a Pac-12 title game without USC in the way, with a potential “win-and-in” scenario to get into the playoff.

While being the big fish in a small, relatively poorly-compensated pond may not be the most appealing thing in the world, it certainly has its upsides.

Pac-12: Add 1 School, Get to 10 Members

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Going into the 2024 season, the Pac-12 is now down to just nine schools. That can’t stand. What makes the most sense is that they try and add at least one more in order to get back to double digits. The best option to replace Colorado would be adding San Diego State; the media market is comparable, and the level of competition is relatively equal in football, while the Aztecs add a highly-successful basketball program to the conference.

Unfortunately, the Pac-12 complicated an SDSU addition by failing to get a media rights deal before the Mountain West exiting fee doubled for the Aztecs. Now they could presumably still add SDSU, but it would cost $34 million in order to do so.

Would adding an SDSU to the mix keep the top teams in the conference — Oregon and Washington — happy enough to stick around? That’s unclear, but it’s worth a shot.

Oregon: Pray for a Big Ten Life Raft

It’s no secret that both Oregon and Washington have aspirations of following USC and UCLA to the Big Ten. At the moment, that is the richest conference in the nation, and you could argue that it is one of the most talent-rich conferences in the nation as well, especially with the addition of USC.

Former Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren was interested in adding both the Ducks and Huskies before he left to take over the Chicago Bears. New Big Ten commissioner, Tony Petitti, has not been so hot on that prospect, rather saying that they need to focus on the assimilation of both the Trojans and Bruins before further expanding westward.

If you’re Oregon or Washington, you’re counting your lucky stars and hoping that there is a change of heart somewhere soon.

Getting to the Big Ten would be a massive blessing for the Ducks, even if they have to accept a fractional revenue share in order to do so. Escaping the Pac-12 uncertainty and replacing it with a cushy spot in one of the two most powerful conferences in the nation would be a massive step up for Oregon, and would ensure that they are playing the most elite competition going forward, working to stay at the forefront of the national landscape for decades to come.

Pac-12: Add 3 Schools, Get Back to 12 Members

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

We already looked at what the Pac-12 would stand to gain by adding San Diego State to the mix, but if they got really ambitious in the coming months after securing a media rights deal, they could look to add three members and get back to 12 teams in the conference.

Aside from SDSU, it feels like schools such as SMU, Boise State, Fresno State, or UNLV make some sense based on geographic location, media market size, and relative success in major sports.

The major problem with this idea, however, is that teams like Oregon and Washington may not be on board. Assuming that the grant of rights in the Pac-12 calls for equal revenue sharing among the members, the Ducks and Huskies might not be too keen on adding additional members, especially if they don’t bring a whole lot to the table when it comes to market size or historic success.

The only way I see this type of rapid expansion working is if a sort of unequal revenue share is agreed to.

Oregon: Follow Colorado to the Big 12

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

While the Big Ten is certainly the preferred destination for Oregon, it’s hard to argue against the idea that landing in the Big 12 would be better than getting stuck in a sinking Pac-12 Conference.

Colorado jumped ship on Thursday because it determined a $31.7 million share of the Big 12 revenue package was better than the uncertainty that came with waiting for a Pac-12 deal to be announced. Could Oregon decide the same thing and try to jump ship as well? There have been rumors floating around that the Ducks and Washington Huskies were meeting with Big 12 presidents this week, potentially discussing a move. While we need to wait for things to be confirmed before sounding the alarm, I think that it is at least smart to consider a world in which Oregon heads to the Big 12 instead of the Big Ten.

Should that happen, the Ducks would still stand to be one of the biggest national brands in the conference, competing with the likes of Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, and Texas Tech. On the basketball side of things, this would also be a great move for Oregon, since the Big 12 is widely regarded as the best conference in the nation.

Pac-12: Whither Away, Merge with Mountain West

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

This one feels less like an option, and more like an unfortunate reality should the other plans fall through.

With the way things are currently trending, I can’t say that it would be a shock in a year’s time to see the Pac-12 left standing at the table with four teams looking for a place to go. In this scenario, Oregon and Washington leave — either to the Big Ten or Big 12 — and the remaining Four Corner schools — Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah — follow Colorado to the Big 12.

That would leave you Oregon State, Washington State, California, and Stanford as the last remaining members of misfit island. Maybe Stanford goes independent; maybe Cal gets a life raft somewhere. It feels likely, though, that this scenario would give us an opportunity for the Mountain West to merge with the remaining teams and form a Pacific Coast Conference of sorts.

It would be a sad reality, but I can’t help but admit that I could easily see things playing out that way.

Oregon: Stay in Pac-12 Indefinitely

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

For Oregon, this option would be the equivalent of sitting on your hands and hoping that something good comes along. Let me be clear in saying that I do not recommend this option.

The Ducks could trick themselves into thinking that the right move is to stand pat and hold out hope for a Big Ten offer, turning down the Big 12 and remaining in the Pac-12 with hopes that the future gets a little bit brighter down the road. Should things not break the right way, there’s always the chance that the Big Ten never comes calling, and Oregon is left as one of the last people sitting at a table, with nobody left to talk to.

I don’t foresee this happening. Oregon has always been an aggressive and forward-thinking program that is ahead of the curve on most things. Rob Mullens — and Phil Knight, for that matter — doesn’t strike me as someone who will be okay with sitting back while others make moves around him.

