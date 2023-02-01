Where the Ducks’ 2023 recruiting class compares to the best in Oregon history

Zachary Neel
·2 min read

What Dan Lanning has done in just 13 months on the job in Eugene has been quite impressive.

While the Oregon Ducks were unable to land 5-star athlete Nyckoloes Harbor on Wednesday, they did get a big-time commitment from 4-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant, the No. 8 CB in the 2023 class.  More importantly, the Ducks have a recruiting team score of 282.74, which is important to note, because it officially gives Oregon the second-highest-rated recruiting class in school history.

The top-ranked class was in 2021 with a score of 287.67, headed up by Mario Cristobal with marquee prospects like QB Ty Thompson, OT Kingsley Suamataia, and WR Troy Franklin.

To get a better feel for how this 2023 class compares to the best recruiting classes in Oregon history, here are the top-10 ranked classes that Eugene has ever seen:

2021 Recruiting Class

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Rating: 287.67

Head Coach: Mario Cristobal

National Rank: 7

Top-Ranked Recruit: 4-star OT Kingsley Suamataia

2023 Recruiting Class

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Rating: 282.74

Head Coach: Dan Lanning

National Rank: 8

Top-Ranked Recruit: 5-star WR Jurrion Dickey

2019 Recruiting Class

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Rating: 277.98

Head Coach: Mario Cristobal

National Rank: 8

Top-Ranked Recruit: 5-star EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

2018 Recruiting Class

(AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

247Sports Team Rating: 260.22

Head Coach: Mario Cristobal

National Rank: 13

Top-Ranked Recruit: 4-star OT Penei Sewell

2020 Recruiting Class

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Rating: 259.43

Head Coach: Mario Cristobal

National Rank: 14

Top-Ranked Recruit: 5-star LB Justin Flowe

2011 Recruiting Class

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Rating: 257.09

Head Coach: Chip Kelly

National Rank: 13

Top-Ranked Recruit: 4-star CB Ifo Ekpre-Olomu

2012 Recruiting Class

Kirby Lee-Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Rating: 251.25

Head Coach: Chip Kelly

National Rank: 15

Top-Ranked Recruit: 5-star DL Arik Armstead

2010 Recruiting Class

Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Rating: 250.08

Head Coach: Chip Kelly

National Rank: 11

Top-Ranked Recruit: 5-star RB Lache Seastrunk

2015 Recruiting Class

Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Rating: 245.79

Head Coach: Mark Helfrich

National Rank: 16

Top-Ranked Recruit: 5-star EDGE Canton Kaumatule

2022 Recruiting Class

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Rating: 243.37

Head Coach: Dan Lanning

National Rank: 16

Top-Ranked Recruit: 5-star OT Josh Conerly

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

Recommended Stories