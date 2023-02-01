Where the Ducks’ 2023 recruiting class compares to the best in Oregon history
What Dan Lanning has done in just 13 months on the job in Eugene has been quite impressive.
While the Oregon Ducks were unable to land 5-star athlete Nyckoloes Harbor on Wednesday, they did get a big-time commitment from 4-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant, the No. 8 CB in the 2023 class. More importantly, the Ducks have a recruiting team score of 282.74, which is important to note, because it officially gives Oregon the second-highest-rated recruiting class in school history.
The top-ranked class was in 2021 with a score of 287.67, headed up by Mario Cristobal with marquee prospects like QB Ty Thompson, OT Kingsley Suamataia, and WR Troy Franklin.
To get a better feel for how this 2023 class compares to the best recruiting classes in Oregon history, here are the top-10 ranked classes that Eugene has ever seen:
2021 Recruiting Class
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Rating: 287.67
Head Coach: Mario Cristobal
National Rank: 7
Top-Ranked Recruit: 4-star OT Kingsley Suamataia
2023 Recruiting Class
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Rating: 282.74
Head Coach: Dan Lanning
National Rank: 8
Top-Ranked Recruit: 5-star WR Jurrion Dickey
2019 Recruiting Class
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Rating: 277.98
Head Coach: Mario Cristobal
National Rank: 8
Top-Ranked Recruit: 5-star EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux
2018 Recruiting Class
(AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
247Sports Team Rating: 260.22
Head Coach: Mario Cristobal
National Rank: 13
Top-Ranked Recruit: 4-star OT Penei Sewell
2020 Recruiting Class
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Rating: 259.43
Head Coach: Mario Cristobal
National Rank: 14
Top-Ranked Recruit: 5-star LB Justin Flowe
2011 Recruiting Class
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Rating: 257.09
Head Coach: Chip Kelly
National Rank: 13
Top-Ranked Recruit: 4-star CB Ifo Ekpre-Olomu
2012 Recruiting Class
Kirby Lee-Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Rating: 251.25
Head Coach: Chip Kelly
National Rank: 15
Top-Ranked Recruit: 5-star DL Arik Armstead
2010 Recruiting Class
Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Rating: 250.08
Head Coach: Chip Kelly
National Rank: 11
Top-Ranked Recruit: 5-star RB Lache Seastrunk
2015 Recruiting Class
Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Rating: 245.79
Head Coach: Mark Helfrich
National Rank: 16
Top-Ranked Recruit: 5-star EDGE Canton Kaumatule
2022 Recruiting Class
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Rating: 243.37
Head Coach: Dan Lanning
National Rank: 16
Top-Ranked Recruit: 5-star OT Josh Conerly