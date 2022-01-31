Where the Ducks’ 2022 recruiting class ranks after Jahlil Florence’s commitment

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks secured a massive win on Monday afternoon, with 4-star cornerback Jahlil Florence announcing that he would be committing to Oregon over the USC Trojans.

The commitment from Florence, who is the No. 11 CB in the 2022 class, is not only a big win for the Ducks but also for Lanning himself. It was the first massive recruiting battle between Oregon and the new Lincoln Riley-led USC staff and notched an early victory for Lanning.

So after the commitment, where does that leave Oregon’s 2022 recruiting class as far as the rankings go? According to The Oregonian‘s Andrew Nemec, it moved them up quite a bit.

Jahlil Florence, the nation's No. 1 unsigned CB, is set to announce his commitment at 2. He's down to Oregon, USC.

If he chooses Oregon, Ducks' class will jump from No. 55 to No. 43 nationally and from No. 7 to No. 4 in the Pac-12, leaping Oregon State, UCLA and Colorado. — Andrew Nemec (@AndrewNemec) January 31, 2022

That ranking can continue to get better over the next couple of days as well, with the announcements coming from 4-star RB Jordan James, 4-star OL Dave Iuli, and 4-star ATH Arlis Boardingham, among others.

There’s a good chance that Oregon can continue to add some highly-rated prospects to this recruiting class and shore up what once was a top-10 rated class before Mario Cristobal left for Miami.

