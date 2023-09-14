Where Drake Maye ranks in On3’s quarterback rankings

In North Carolina’s 2-0 start so far this season, it’s been the run game that has really carried the offense in the first year under Chip Lindsey. Despite having Drake Maye, the passing game has not really taken off just yet.

That can, and probably will change, as Maye is too good not to put up big numbers in this offense. It also doesn’t help that Maye’s top target, Tez Walker, is not eligible to play and Nate McCollum had to miss a game with an injury.

But even so, Maye is still considered one of the top quarterbacks in college football as he checked in at No. 2 in On3’s updated rankings after two weeks of action.

Here is what Andrew Graham had to say on Maye in his latest story:

Maye didn’t have a lights-out statistical performance, taking some time to get going against an Appalachian State team that forced double overtime against the Tar Heels. Even still, Maye is comfortably No. 2 on the list. He didn’t have a passing touchdown on Saturday but did add a score with his legs at the North Carolina running game churned along. He finished 21-of-30 for 208 yards, and added 57 on the ground.

Maye is behind only USC quarterback Caleb Williams in the rankings and ahead of No. 3 Michael Penix Jr., No. 4 Shedeur Sanders, and No. 5 Bo Nix.

Even though Maye is No. 2, the pressure could start to mount on him if he doesn’t play well sooner than later.

