Where Drake Maye ranks on Mel Kiper Jr.’s first big board

The NFL season has yet to kick off but the talks of the 2024 NFL draft is heating up early on.

Going into this college football season, two of the best prospects overall are quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. Williams is coming off a Heisman Trophy in 2022 while Maye returns after a big first season as the starter. Both have the tools to be considered elite prospects and one draft analyst believes that’s the case.

Mel Kiper Jr. released his first big board for the 2024 NFL draft after he placed Williams at the top, he also included Maye in the top 5.

Maye checked in at No. 4 behind Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State and Olu Fashanu of Penn State. Here is what Kiper Jr. had to say about Maye:

Maye had a fantastic debut season as the starter at UNC, throwing for 4,321 yards with 38 touchdowns and seven picks. He looks the part of a big-time NFL signal-caller. Maye can make every throw with ease. He’s accurate on the move and can pick up first downs with his legs. He varies his pass speeds really well — he knows when to take a little off to make it easier for his receivers. He has outstanding touch on vertical throws. The biggest question about Maye this season is about who’s catching his passes, as his top two receivers — Josh Downs and Antoine Green — are now in the NFL and transfer target Devontez Walker apparently won’t be eligible to play. Breaking in new playmakers was part of the reason for predecessor Sam Howell‘s up-and-down 2021 season for the Tar Heels, and now Maye is going to have to figure things out with a new group. If he can keep up the momentum, he’ll challenge Williams as the top passer in this class.

Maye has an entire season to try and improve his stock to contend with Williams for that top spot. It’s certainly a good thing that Maye is being considered in the top 5 among all prospects at this stage as well.

