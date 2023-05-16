Where Drake Maye ranks among all QB’s by College Sports Wire

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye was recently named the best quarterback in the Atlantic Coast Conference by College Sports Wire, and now he’s ranked near the top in all of college football.

Our friends over at College Sports Wire put together a list of the top quarterbacks in the country and right there at No. 2 was Maye’s name behind only Caleb Williams of USC. This isn’t the first time Maye has been ranked in the top 3 for top quarterbacks and it won’t be the last time before the 2023 season.

Here is what College Sports Wire wrote on Maye’s ranking:

Maye was the top gunslinger in the ACC last season. On top of his throwing prowess, Maye added another seven scores on the ground. He is among the Heisman Trophy favorites heading into 2023 behind USC’s Caleb Williams. Another productive season should have the Tar Heels right in the mix for the ACC title game.

After a big year in 2022, Maye is one of the best-returning players and will look to help get North Carolina on track. But he will have to do that with some new weapons to his disposal.

In addition to losing Josh Downs and Antoine Green, Maye also lost offensive coordinator Phil Long to Wisconsin. Still, the talent is there for the quarterback and it would be shocking not to see him have another big year for the Tar Heels.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire