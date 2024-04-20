Where Drake Maye is projected to go in latest CBS Sports mock draft

The 2024 NFL draft is now under a week away and one of the biggest talking points continues to be which quarterback will be the second player off the board. With Caleb Williams going No. 1 to Chicago barring anything crazy happening, it’s either Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels for the Washington Commanders.

Going into the college football season, Maye was widely thought of as the consensus No. 2 quarterback behind Williams. But a Heisman season from Daniels and a strong offseason have moved him into the conversation and likely ahead of Maye.

For CBS Sports’ NFL reporter Jonathan Jones, that’s the case in his view as he released his only mock draft of the cycle. He has Daniels going No. 2 to Washington and then Maye right behind him at No. 3 to New England:

There’s simply no way in my mind the Patriots move out of this spot and/or don’t take a quarterback. The way the offseason has gone — and the way the last three years have gone — they have to.

Things may be changing, however.

After both Daniels and Maye visited with Washington this past week, there are some rumors swirling that the franchise might prefer Maye to the former LSU quarterback.

Whatever happens, the Commanders have done a good job of keeping this all locked up and not tipping their hand at No. 2 overall.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire