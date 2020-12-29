Where are we drafting Travis Kelce in 2021?
On the latest Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, Scott Pianowski and Andy Behrens ask where they are targeting Travis Kelce after his record-breaking season? Their answers might surprise you.
McFarland held Haskins up against another notable quarterback bust, JaMarcus Russell.
Jon Gruden says final play vs. Dolphins 'most horrific play I've ever been associated with"
Bill Belichick and Bills head coach Sean McDermott had a long embrace after Buffalo's 38-9 win over the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Monday night. McDermott explained what it meant to him after the game.
Washington's injury situation is of utmost importance to the Cowboys fans heading into Week 17.
The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired pitcher Garrett Cleavinger from the Phillies in a three-way trade Tuesday involving Tampa Bay and Philadelphia. The Dodgers will send minor league infielder Dillon Paulson and a player to be named or cash to Tampa Bay, while the Rays will send left-handed pitcher Jose Alvarado to Philadelphia to complete the transaction.
The Steelers’ decision to rest Ben Roethlisberger and other key starters on Sunday against the Browns is great news in Cleveland. Not so much in Baltimore, Indianapolis and Miami. With the Browns, Ravens, Colts and Dolphins all competing in the AFC wild card race, a win for the Browns hurts the Ravens, Colts and Dolphins. [more]
Grayson Allen has long lost the benefit of the doubt in these moments.
On a podcast appearance with JJ Redick, Brandon Ingram opened up about how trade talks impacted him in his final season with the Lakers.
College football isn't competitive anymore. It's Alabama and Clemson. It's the haves and the have-nots. Is there a way to fix that?
The Celtics reportedly are locking up a trio of young players Tuesday. Here's what the team's cap situation will look like in 2020-21 after those moves.
Was this a dirty hit by Jaylon Smith, or just part of football?
Bill Belichick isn't buying into Josh Allen Mania, according to the ESPN "Monday Night Football" broadcast booth.
The one redeemable quality about this season for the Jets was that they were staring at one of the best quarterback prospects to hit the NFL in decades. The pain of 0-16 would lead to a rebirth with Trevor Lawrence. So now what are the Jets going to do?
Tired of a short passing game with minimal results, Ben Roethlisberger exhorted his teammates to have fun, and took over the playbook.
Carroll confirmed on 710 ESPN Seattle that Harrison no longer wishes to be in Seattle.
Five takeaways from the Lakers' 115-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night at Staples Center.
Revisiting the Amari Cooper trade for the Raiders and Cowboys
The Giants feel like a team that has been left behind in this era of explosive offensive football. Teams light up the scoreboard around the NFL on a weekly basis. Meanwhile, for the Giants, the scoreboard is always so dark.
Ron Rivera explained to reporters on Monday the ways in which Washington has missed Alex Smith recently. The answers may annoy Smiths critics, but there is absolutely validity to them.
The last time that Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph started against the Browns, he wound up being blasted in the head by a helmet-wielding Myles Garrett during a post-play fracas. Rudolph will get another chance to face Garrett and the Browns in Week 17. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced on Tuesday that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger [more]