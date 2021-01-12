Where will Doug Pederson land?

For most Super Bowl-winning coaches, getting fired one day would mean getting hired elsewhere quickly. For Eagles coach Doug Pederson, who led the team to Super Bowl LII, will he find another head-coaching job without having to sit out a season, or longer?

Super Bowl XLV-winning Packers coach Mike McCarthy, who was fired late in the 2018 season, sat out 2019 before landing with the Cowboys. Other coaches who haven’t won Super Bowls went from getting fired by one team to being hired by another.

For Pederson, there are six current vacancies. Some think that his connection to Jets G.M. Joe Douglas (a former Eagles employee) could make Pederson an instant candidate. However, Pederson is represented by Bob LaMonte, and Douglas isn’t. As one person with knowledge of the way the game is played explained it to PFT, LaMonte likes to pair his clients, when he can.

That could put Pederson in the running for Houston, where LaMonte represents G.M. Nick Caserio and executive V.P. of football operations Jack Easterby.

Pederson’s contract runs through 2022, which makes Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie’s willingness to lobby for Pederson both admirable and fiscally prudent. If Pederson promptly lands elsewhere, the Eagles will owe Pederson considerably less money.

Regardless of how it plays out, Pederson has entered the game of musical chairs before the music has stopped playing in any of the six cities that previously were looking. And there are now seven seats — nearly a quarter of the league.

