Where are the Dolphins in the waiver order?

With all 32 NFL teams trimming their rosters prior to Tuesday’s deadline to get down to 53 players, there are a plethora of talented players that were waived and could be claimed.

However, there’s some order to this madness, as the waiver wire order has been set. Teams with higher priority on the waiver wire get their choice of players, while lower teams have to hope that the higher teams pass on their guy.

Heading into Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins currently are 15th in waiver priority, so they have a decent chance to grab some of the players that they are interested in.

Here is the full order:

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions Houston Texans New York Jets New York Giants Carolina Panthers Chicago Bears Atlanta Falcons Denver Broncos Seattle Seahawks Washington Commanders Minnesota Vikings Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens Miami Dolphins Indianapolis Colts Los Angeles Chargers New Orleans Saints Philadelphia Eagles Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots Las Vegas Raiders Arizona Cardinals Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams

