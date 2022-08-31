Where are the Dolphins in the waiver order?
With all 32 NFL teams trimming their rosters prior to Tuesday’s deadline to get down to 53 players, there are a plethora of talented players that were waived and could be claimed.
However, there’s some order to this madness, as the waiver wire order has been set. Teams with higher priority on the waiver wire get their choice of players, while lower teams have to hope that the higher teams pass on their guy.
Heading into Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins currently are 15th in waiver priority, so they have a decent chance to grab some of the players that they are interested in.
Here is the full order:
Jacksonville Jaguars
Detroit Lions
Houston Texans
New York Jets
New York Giants
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Atlanta Falcons
Denver Broncos
Seattle Seahawks
Washington Commanders
Minnesota Vikings
Cleveland Browns
Baltimore Ravens
Miami Dolphins
Indianapolis Colts
Los Angeles Chargers
New Orleans Saints
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
New England Patriots
Las Vegas Raiders
Arizona Cardinals
Dallas Cowboys
Buffalo Bills
Tennessee Titans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers
San Francisco 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Rams
