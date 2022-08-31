Where are the Dolphins in the waiver order?

Mike Masala
·1 min read
With all 32 NFL teams trimming their rosters prior to Tuesday’s deadline to get down to 53 players, there are a plethora of talented players that were waived and could be claimed.

However, there’s some order to this madness, as the waiver wire order has been set. Teams with higher priority on the waiver wire get their choice of players, while lower teams have to hope that the higher teams pass on their guy.

Heading into Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins currently are 15th in waiver priority, so they have a decent chance to grab some of the players that they are interested in.

Here is the full order:

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars

  2. Detroit Lions

  3. Houston Texans

  4. New York Jets

  5. New York Giants

  6. Carolina Panthers

  7. Chicago Bears

  8. Atlanta Falcons

  9. Denver Broncos

  10. Seattle Seahawks

  11. Washington Commanders

  12. Minnesota Vikings

  13. Cleveland Browns

  14. Baltimore Ravens

  15. Miami Dolphins

  16. Indianapolis Colts

  17. Los Angeles Chargers

  18. New Orleans Saints

  19. Philadelphia Eagles

  20. Pittsburgh Steelers

  21. New England Patriots

  22. Las Vegas Raiders

  23. Arizona Cardinals

  24. Dallas Cowboys

  25. Buffalo Bills

  26. Tennessee Titans

  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  28. Green Bay Packers

  29. San Francisco 49ers

  30. Kansas City Chiefs

  31. Cincinnati Bengals

  32. Los Angeles Rams

