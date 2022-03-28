Where do Dolphins stack up in AFC? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss where Miami Dolphins stack up in AFC. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
"GMFB" discuss where Miami Dolphins stack up in AFC. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
There's been a lot of talk about the quarterback coming to Miami.
With Tom Brady changing his mind 39 days into his "retirement," Peyton Manning believes Brady should send back the gifts he sent him following his announcement in February.
The moment Brian Flores filed his lawsuit against the NFL and three of its teams alleging discrimination in the hiring process, it appeared his coaching career was finished. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin threw Flores a lifeline, though, hiring Flores as an assistant coach. “I wanted to stay close to Brian when his legal issues started,” [more]
Earlier today, we looked at what the 49ers will do with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. And here’s the reaction to the item was posted: the 49ers will have a hard time trading Garoppolo. The problem arises from the full set of circumstances surrounding his situation. The biggest problem, as one league source explained it on Saturday, [more]
There's one team that makes perfect sense for Julio Jones to join.
Top 50 free agents available heading into Monday, March 28
On one hand, the Giants are saying all the right things about Daniel Jones being their long-term answer at quarterback. On the other hand, they’ve yet to take the one specific action that would give their words true credibility. They’ve yet to pick up the fifth-year option on Jones’s rookie contract. “That’s not a decision [more]
Our @joshkeatley16 gives us a quick breakdown of what the Browns are getting with Jacoby Brissett:
Packers coach Matt LaFleur knows there's both need at the wide receiver position and opportunity (and time) to find replacements.
Some Packers fans are not happy with Sullivan's decision to jump ship to the Vikings
The latest state of the Cowboys roster, Dallas has taken 6 of their 30 prospect visits, and Greg Zeurlein joins the Jets. | From @AsaHenry_55
The Colts are expected to hire John Fox to the coaching staff.
The Jaguars weren't the only suitor for WR Christian Kirk in free agency. The Eagles' price range for him was revealed on Friday.
Landry thought he'd make... HOW much? Either the WR had no concept of his market, was lied to by his agent (who he has since fired) or the report is highly inaccurate:
The Bills have until Tuesday to match the offer sheet OL Ryan Bates signed with the Bears last week.
The Patriots reportedly are kicking the tires on free-agent safety Jabrill Peppers, who most recently played for Joe Judge on the New York Giants.
Penn State played in the last Outback Bowl in college football history.
The Rams have "legitimate interest" in Bobby Wagner, but not at his reported asking price of $11 million for one year
Yes, the NFL’s 32 teams represent unique and distinct businesses. But they’re all bound together by Big Shield, and there’s a certain way of doing business under the broader NFL umbrella. With the owners of all teams in sunny Palm Beach for the first in-person annual meetings since 2019, the owners of the Cleveland Browns [more]
Tyreek Hill speaks on having Tua Tagovailoa as his new QB