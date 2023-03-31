Where Dolphins rank in spending at each position: Miami has four in the top 10

In recent years, the Miami Dolphins have put forth a concerted effort to spend money on talented players to increase their chances of winning a Super Bowl in the near future.

While that’s nothing new, they’ve also done a great job of giving themselves flexibility to get out of contracts and restructure others during that time to give them more cap space when they need it.

At this point, the Dolphins don’t have much cap space left for 2023, but they’ll free up more on June 1 when cornerback Byron Jones’ cap relief goes through.

Using Over the Cap’s positional spending table, we take a look at the Dolphins’ spending at each spot. For many rooms, they are near the middle of the league or below due to players on inexpensive rookie deals. For others, they’re near the top of the league.

Quarterback: $13.31 million

NFL rank: 19th

Running back: $6.78 million

NFL rank: 21st

Wide receiver: $36.45 million

NFL rank: 8th

Tight end: $5.92 million

NFL rank: 23rd

Offensive line: $36.21 million

NFL rank: 23rd

Interior defensive line: $33.83 million

NFL rank: 8th

EDGE: $16.61 million

NFL rank: 22nd

Linebacker: $18.87 million

NFL rank: 6th

Safety: $8.04 million

NFL rank: 26th

Cornerback: $43.93 million

NFL rank: 1st

