Where Dolphins rank in positional spending among rest of NFL

Mike Masala
·2 min read

The Miami Dolphins are preparing for the start of training camp later this month, and they’ve done a lot to be ready for this moment.

With all of the questions that surrounded the team after firing Brian Flores on “Black Monday,” the franchise has brought in a head coach and a number of talented players that have fans frothing at the mouth for the start of the season.

Despite all of these moves, Miami still has $16.52 million to either acquire new players, pay some of their own or carry over to 2023.

Now would be as good of a time as any to look at where the Dolphins are spending their money, and how it compares to the other 31 teams in the NFL.

Note: all figures and rankings are courtesy of Over the Cap.

Quarterback

AP Photo/Mary Holt

Total: $15.48 million

Rank: 18th

Biggest cap hit: Tua Tagovailoa ($8.26 million)

Running back

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Total: $15.12 million

Rank: 7th

Biggest cap hit: Chase Edmonds ($5.5 million)

Wide Receiver

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Total: $25.6

Rank: 13th

Biggest cap hit: Tyreek Hill ($6.49 million)

Tight end

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Total: $20.35 million

Rank: 2nd

Biggest cap hit: Mike Gesicki ($10.93 million)

Offensive line

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Total: $28.1

Rank: 30th

Biggest cap hit: Connor Williams ($5.66 million)

Interior defensive line

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Total: $27.76 million

Rank: 8th

Biggest cap hit: Christian Wilkins ($4.91 million)

EDGE

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Total: $13.7

Rank: 27th

Biggest cap hit: Emmanuel Ogbah ($11.35 million)

Linebacker

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Total: $20.25 million

Rank: 8th

Biggest cap hit: Jerome Baker ($9.73 million)

Cornerback

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Total: $30.71 million

Rank: 6th

Biggest cap hit: Xavien Howard ($9.89 million)

Safety

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Total: $12.15 million

Rank: 20th

Biggest cap hit: Eric Rowe ($5.08 million)

