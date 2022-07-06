Where Dolphins rank in positional spending among rest of NFL
The Miami Dolphins are preparing for the start of training camp later this month, and they’ve done a lot to be ready for this moment.
With all of the questions that surrounded the team after firing Brian Flores on “Black Monday,” the franchise has brought in a head coach and a number of talented players that have fans frothing at the mouth for the start of the season.
Despite all of these moves, Miami still has $16.52 million to either acquire new players, pay some of their own or carry over to 2023.
Now would be as good of a time as any to look at where the Dolphins are spending their money, and how it compares to the other 31 teams in the NFL.
Note: all figures and rankings are courtesy of Over the Cap.
Quarterback
AP Photo/Mary Holt
Total: $15.48 million
Rank: 18th
Biggest cap hit: Tua Tagovailoa ($8.26 million)
Running back
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
Total: $15.12 million
Rank: 7th
Biggest cap hit: Chase Edmonds ($5.5 million)
Wide Receiver
Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Total: $25.6
Rank: 13th
Biggest cap hit: Tyreek Hill ($6.49 million)
Tight end
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Total: $20.35 million
Rank: 2nd
Biggest cap hit: Mike Gesicki ($10.93 million)
Offensive line
Mark Brown/Getty Images
Total: $28.1
Rank: 30th
Biggest cap hit: Connor Williams ($5.66 million)
Interior defensive line
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Total: $27.76 million
Rank: 8th
Biggest cap hit: Christian Wilkins ($4.91 million)
EDGE
Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Total: $13.7
Rank: 27th
Biggest cap hit: Emmanuel Ogbah ($11.35 million)
Linebacker
Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Total: $20.25 million
Rank: 8th
Biggest cap hit: Jerome Baker ($9.73 million)
Cornerback
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Total: $30.71 million
Rank: 6th
Biggest cap hit: Xavien Howard ($9.89 million)
Safety
Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Total: $12.15 million
Rank: 20th
Biggest cap hit: Eric Rowe ($5.08 million)
