Where Dolphins rank in positional spending among rest of NFL

The Miami Dolphins are preparing for the start of training camp later this month, and they’ve done a lot to be ready for this moment.

With all of the questions that surrounded the team after firing Brian Flores on “Black Monday,” the franchise has brought in a head coach and a number of talented players that have fans frothing at the mouth for the start of the season.

Despite all of these moves, Miami still has $16.52 million to either acquire new players, pay some of their own or carry over to 2023.

Now would be as good of a time as any to look at where the Dolphins are spending their money, and how it compares to the other 31 teams in the NFL.

Note: all figures and rankings are courtesy of Over the Cap.

Quarterback

Total: $15.48 million

Rank: 18th

Biggest cap hit: Tua Tagovailoa ($8.26 million)

Running back

Total: $15.12 million

Rank: 7th

Biggest cap hit: Chase Edmonds ($5.5 million)

Wide Receiver

Total: $25.6

Rank: 13th

Biggest cap hit: Tyreek Hill ($6.49 million)

Tight end

Total: $20.35 million

Rank: 2nd

Biggest cap hit: Mike Gesicki ($10.93 million)

Offensive line

Total: $28.1

Rank: 30th

Biggest cap hit: Connor Williams ($5.66 million)

Interior defensive line

Total: $27.76 million

Rank: 8th

Biggest cap hit: Christian Wilkins ($4.91 million)

EDGE

Total: $13.7

Rank: 27th

Biggest cap hit: Emmanuel Ogbah ($11.35 million)

Linebacker

Total: $20.25 million

Rank: 8th

Biggest cap hit: Jerome Baker ($9.73 million)

Cornerback

Total: $30.71 million

Rank: 6th

Biggest cap hit: Xavien Howard ($9.89 million)

Safety

Total: $12.15 million

Rank: 20th

Biggest cap hit: Eric Rowe ($5.08 million)

