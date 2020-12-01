Where do Dolphins’ playoff odds stand after Week 12?

Kyle Crabbs
·2 min read

The Miami Dolphins’ hopes of a playoff berth in year two of their rebuild under the direction of the duo of Chris Grier and Brian Flores are well-placed and also very realistic based on how the Dolphins have seen their season unfold and where they currently rank among the AFC’s contenders. If the 2020 season were to end today, the Dolphins would own the conference’s No. 6 seed and have a date in Nashville with an old friend: quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans.

But yet the season isn’t set to end — and there’s five games remaining on the schedule for the Dolphins to build up their resume and potentially chase down the Buffalo Bills in the Dolphins’ bid for an AFC East title. That won’t be easy; nor will sealing the deal and securing the team’s second playoff berth since their last AFC East division crown in 2008.

How do the odds favor the Dolphins? It depends on where you look; although most resources offer the Dolphins approximately the same number — right around 50%. ESPN’s Football Power Index currently grades the Dolphins with a 43.9% chance to make the playoffs in 2020. That figure is 4th among wild card hopefuls, trailing the odds of the Baltimore Ravens (83.8%), Cleveland Browns (73.9%) and the Indianapolis Colts (45.3%). Those adds are interesting given that by the end of the day tomorrow the Ravens could potentially trail the team currently sitting in 7th in the order by two full games — but that’s a conversation for another day.

FiveThirtyEight’s NFL projections also offer the Dolphins the 4th-best odds among the AFC wild card contenders at 46%. Miami trails the Colts in a wider margin in this model, giving eight percentage points to the Colts as things currently stand.

But there’s plenty of good news to be had. Miami has three consecutive home games. And if the team is able to go 2-1 in that stretch of games between the Bengals, Chiefs and Patriots, their odds will jump to 65%. How would it look with each possible outcome for Miami at the end of their home stand? Here’s what FiveThirtyEight ranks Miami’s odds at depending on the results of their next three games:

  • 0-3: 3% chance to make postseason

  • 1-2: 21% chance to make postseason (4% odds to win AFC East)

  • 2-1: Approximately 65% chance to make postseason (18% chance to win AFC East)

  • 3-0: 95% chance to make postseason (39% odds to win AFC East)

Consider this the playoffs before the playoffs. The Dolphins must show up each and every week and their ability to secure a postseason berth will be deeply rooted in their ability to find two wins over their three game home stand.

First up? Cincinnati.

Latest Stories

  • Eagles, Carson Wentz are stuck with each other. And Philly can no longer dodge a painful rebuild.

    Philly and Wentz look like they’d be better apart, but his contract makes that almost impossible. Joined at the bank, they are flailing together. 

  • Colby Covington calls out LeBron James after YouTuber Jake Paul KOs former NBA star

    UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has never been one to hold his tongue. That is particularly true when it comes to politics – he's a long time support of President Donald Trump – and calling out other professional athletes that he derides for being "woke." Taking advantage of the flare up around Mike Tyson's comeback fight in an exhibition with Roy Jones, Jr., Covington again took a shot at NBA great LeBron James. "Heard they finally scraped Nate Robinson's carcass off the Staples Center floor. I'd make LeBron James eat the canvas in half the amount of time. Everyone knows current NBA players are the softest and most privileged athletes on the planet."Colby Covington on Twitter https://twitter.com/ColbyCovMMA/status/1333449138357358592?s=20 YouTube celebrity Jake Paul knocked out Nate Robinson as part of the Tyson vs. Jones undercard. Robinson is a former NBA player whose highlights include winning the NBA Slam Dunk Contest three times. Paul knocked him down several times in the bout, finishing the fight with a punch that sent Robinson crashing face first into the canvas in the second round. Having seen what Paul did to Robinson incited Covington to take his latest shot at James. The NBA great is a four-time champion (most recently with the L.A. Lakers in 2020), a four-time NBA finals MVP, and a four-time NBA league MVP. Covington took aim at James and other NBA players in September after several of them spoke up and sat out in a protest again racial injustice and police brutality. Recently campaigning for Trump in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, Covington has also been an outspoken opponent of the Black Lives Matter movement. TRENDING > Dana White says Mike Tyson looked ‘f—ing awesome’; targets UFC Fight Island for International Fight Week on Related Video > Colby Covington trashes LeBron James and 'woke athletes' as 'spineless cowards' (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Michigan State football linebackers to transfer following arrests in East Lansing

    Michigan State linebackers Luke Fulton and Charles Willekes have entered the transfer portal. The Spartans' linebackers were arrested in September.

  • Bruce Arians on Tom Brady comments: “It’s not criticism, it’s honesty”

    Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians usually doesn’t mince words. In recent days, Arians has sprinkled some passive-aggression into his comments about quarterback Tom Brady. Speaking to Tracy Wolfson of CBS in advance of Sunday’s Chiefs-Bucs game, Arians did his best Marie Barone impersonation. “It’s not criticism, it’s honesty,” Arians said regarding his honest criticism of Brady. [more]

  • Chiefs’ Andy Reid had perfect response to Travis Kelce’s failed touchdown pass

    Coach Reid didn't have to do Travis Kelce like that.

  • ‘Unhappy’ about playing Tuesday, Baltimore Ravens reportedly threatened strike

    Ravens players made it known they would strike if they had to play Tuesday. The NFL responded by pushing the game to Wednesday.

  • Pittsburgh Steelers game versus Washington Football Team postponed

    As Steelers-Ravens goes, so does Steelers-Football Team.

  • Cam Newton’s wild pregame outfit had NFL fans cracking brutal jokes

    Oof, the internet is not kind.

  • Report: Hornets signing No. 32 pick Vernon Carey Jr. to record-breaking contract

    Carey is effectively betting against himself.

  • Evander Holyfield could be Mike Tyson’s next fight after naming price for trilogy

    The former world heavyweight champion has lost twice to ‘Real Deal’ in his career

  • Michigan football halted by virus, but Jim Harbaugh says season has 'been worth it'

    Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh wanted his team to stay positive, test negative and play. But the opposite is happening right now for the Wolverines.

  • Bevell takes over after Lions clean house

    Darrell Bevell is pumped about the opportunity to coach the Detroit Lions, and quarterback Matthew Stafford sounds relaxed and ready for these last few games of the season - no matter what the future holds after that. The Lions finally cleaned house, firing their coach and general manager, and now the rest of the franchise can begin moving on. ''I hate the circumstances with which it happened, but it's an opportunity,'' said Bevell, who is now Detroit's interim coach.

  • Five questions the Lakers face heading into training camp

    Five questions the Lakers face heading into training camp.

  • Bruce Arians continues to throw Tom Brady under the bus: ‘He picks all the plays now’

    Bruce Arians continues to place blame on Tom Brady,

  • Detroit Lions must tank and trade Matthew Stafford. Here's why

    With nothing left to play for this season except jobs, the Detroit Lions should tank the rest of their games in order to improve their draft position.

  • Referee explains penalty that negated Patriots' punt return TD vs. Cardinals

    Head official Bill Vinovich had some explaining to do after calling a controversial penalty that wiped out a Patriots punt return touchdown.

  • Saints defenders tip their hats to Broncos WR-turned-QB Kendall Hinton

    New Orleans Saints defenders had to tip their hats to Denver Broncos WR-turned-QB Kendall Hinton, who made the most of an awful situation.

  • What are Celtics' realistic options with Gordon Hayward trade exception?

    Sure, the Celtics got a huge trade exception in return for Gordon Hayward, but what can they really do with it? Chris Forsberg looks at some potential avenues Danny Ainge could pursue to bring talent to Boston.

  • FCS 'big three' assistant coaches who could be future head coaches

    All levels also can look to the FCS for coaching prospects - not just the head coaches who are in demand, but assistant coaches who are primed for bigger, higher-paying opportunities. As one head coach of a recent FCS quarterfinalist said, "I think people are getting smarter about it." Kane Ioane, Montana State defensive coordinator: Ioane played at Montana State and was the Big Sky's all-time leading tackler and the conference's 2003 defensive MVP, and has spent most of his coaching career in Bozeman.

  • Ohio State playoff conundrum, Tom Herman & Scott Frost replacements

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde begin with Ohio State as the Buckeyes missed yet another game due to COVID-19 protocols this past weekend. How will the College Football Playoff Committee look at the Buckeyes if they aren’t able to compete for a conference title?  Tom Herman and Scott Frost, once lauded as blue blood saviors, are both on very hot seats. Do we see either program pulling the plug this year and who would be the coaching candidates for Texas and Nebraska? The main story out of the SEC on Saturday didn’t involve the Egg Bowl or Iron Bowl. Vanderbilt athlete Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a power five conference game. What impact will she have on the sport? The guys also hand out weekly Heisman awards as well. 