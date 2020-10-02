Where should Dolphins focus their offensive attack Week 4?

The Miami Dolphins are back in action this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium, hoping to knock off the undefeated Seattle Seahawks and climb back to .500 for the remaining three quarters of their 2020 season. Beating Seattle is going to be anything but easy — but there are yards and points to be had to this point in the season against the Seahawks defense.

If the team is going to find offensive success against Seattle and give themselves a chance, where are some places that they can start as they look to successfully implement a game plan?

Here’s how Miami can try to beat the Seahawks when the Dolphins have the ball:

View photos

Nov 3, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) reacts after making a catch for a first down against the New York Jets during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Attack the intermediate zones

Miami’s success passing the football has come largely with spot throws against zone coverage through the first three weeks. So the challenge this week is to continue to exploit soft spaces and take what the defense is willing to give on any given play. With a little luck, Miami can spring some big plays and break contain after the catch. But at the very least Miami is going to have to find completions in bunches by targeting holes in the zone.

View photos

Sep 20, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) celebrates with defensive end Benson Mayowa (95) after making a tackle against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Look to pick on backups starting due to injuries

Is safety Jamal Adams going to play in this game? Cornerback Quenton Dunbar? Linebacker Jordyn Brooks ? Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin is officially on IR already and none of the other three players seem poised to play this weekend. That makes Miami’s job easier — understand where to attack Seattle in order to force those backup players to make the plays that are going to beat you when you have the football. If they do, tip the cap to them. But that’s the best chance Miami has to find offensive success.

View photos

Sep 13, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) hands the ball off to running back Myles Gaskin (37) during the second quarter of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t get too one dimensional

Not very many teams can afford to get one dimensional in the NFL — the Dolphins included. Miami’s running game is still a work in progress, but the Dolphins will need to walk the fine line between wasting offensive reps and getting behind the chains or getting too pass-happy on offense. If the Dolphins can keep this game close, ideally their runs are off tackle to attack Seattle away from their strength, where they have a number of big, powerful bodies to man the middle.