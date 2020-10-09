Where should Dolphins focus their offensive attack Week 5?

The Miami Dolphins are back in action and hoping to avoid another early-season loss — one that would put the postseason hopes for the Dolphins almost completely out. Miami travels west to San Francisco to face the 2-2 49ers, who are a banged up roster who will be welcoming back some of their talent in Week 5 against the Dolphins.

With so many players and out of the lineup for San Francisco, Miami’s game planning will be complex. But if we were to look at the 49ers’ style and personnel, ere’s how Miami can try to beat San Francisco when Miami has the ball:

View photos

Oct 20, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) reacts to his first down catch against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Find Parker often

Richard Sherman is sounding like he’ll miss this game for the 49ers. That’s a win for the Dolphins — so find one on one matchups outside and attack with relentlessness. Miami has success feeding Parker the ball in Week 4 against the Seahawks and providing more of the same in Week 5 makes too much sense to not see Miami repeat.

Get your best player the ball. Period.

View photos

Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) celebrates a sack against Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (not pictured) in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Run away from Arik Armstead

If left tackle Austin Jackson doesn’t play, Miami will miss him for sure. But a more important development to finding success on the ground is running away from Arik Armstead. Rookie Javon Kinlaw has played well for San Francisco but at least that is a rookie player — Armstead is a confirmed stud and with his ability to play inside and outside, he’ll cause headaches up front. Without many of their other edge defenders playing in this game, San Francisco will be vulnerable opposite of Armstead on the edge.

View photos

Oct 4, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) attempts a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Play action passing!

49ers linebacker Fred Warner is one of the few stud players on the 49ers roster who hasn’t been banged up in the first month of the season. The Dolphins will have their hands full with him and if they try to test him over the middle to feed Mike Gesicki, the Dolphins will probably find success hard to come by. They’ll need to counter that — at least early on — with an active effort to get play action cooking and potentially even recruit more from the screen game. Miami hasn’t made a lot of big plays there yet; but they’ll need to negate Warner.