Where should Dolphins focus their offensive attack Week 6?

The Miami Dolphins are back in action at Hard Rock Stadium tomorrow to face their long-time rival, the New York Jets. As the Jets look to enter into the win column for the first time this season, the Dolphins are looking to prove themselves right to part ways and move on from head coach Adam Gase — who now has the Jets teetering on the brink of disaster as the coach executes play after play straight out of his coaching approach to the Dolphins from 2016-2018.

You know, the one that lost him the locker room and left the Dolphins as a tangled mess in his wake?

But as Miami looks to continue their offensive success against the Jets defense, how can they best do so in tomorrow’s game?

Aug 18, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Austin Jackson (73) and offensive tackle Robert Hunt (68) run drills during training camp at Baptist Health Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Run behind Kindley and Hunt

This duo had some impressive double teams in their first extended work aside one another. And even though the 49ers were banged up on the defensive line, they still offer more upside and talent than what the Jets’ base personnel offers in the trenches. Yes, Quinnen Williams continues to flash as a former top-5 overall pick. But Hunt and Kindley bring over 660 pounds of mass into double teams and when they work from a A-level to the B-level to pick off a linebacker, they are capable of forming quite the wall to seal a game. Let’s see Miami physically impose their will behind their impressive rookies.

Sep 24, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) scrambles with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Be ready to throw “hot”

The Jets blitz on 30% of their defensive snaps this season, which is in the top half of the NFL. Yet despite that, the team has logged just 37 pressures in five games — that figure is T-6th worst in the NFL. How can that be? Because the Jets’ talent doesn’t allow them to get home in time, nor does it allow the secondary the chance to overlap assignments. Let the Jets blitz all they way — as long as Miami has their “hot” targets ready and stay vigilant to make sure they’re identifying blitzes properly and see when they need to break off their routes early. If they do that, Miami will be able to dink and dunk their way down the field versus the blitz.

October 11, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams (18) catches a touchdown pass against San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (20) during the third quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

