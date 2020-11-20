Where should Dolphins focus their defensive attack Week 11?

The Miami Dolphins are set to travel west this weekend and lock horns with the Denver Broncos for an AFC clash that holds plenty of weight for the Dolphins in the AFC conference standings. Miami moving to 7-3 this weekend would provide some critical breathing room between Miami and some of the other AFC playoff hopefuls, who will be playing one another this weekend. But all of that potential is for not if the Dolphins don’t take care of their own business. How can they best do so?

Here’s three areas of focus for the Dolphins’ defensive attack for Week 11:

October 11, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (44) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Blitz, blitz and then blitz again

The Denver Broncos quarterback situation is not well equipped to handle pressure — their young starter Drew Lock has been one of the NFL’s worst passers under pressure this season and there’s little reason to think that the Dolphins can’t cook up significant pressure against the Broncos. By bringing an extra rusher and keeping the Broncos trying to keep pace as Miami throws bodies into the pocket, the Miami secondary can take advantage and create some turnover worthy plays. Even if the Dolphins get Brett Rypien instead of Drew Lock, his lack of physical skill as a passer puts opportunities on a tee if he’s forced to play fast as well.

Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) celebrates after tipping a pass attempted by Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) on fourth down and one at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, November 15, 2020. Dolphins took over on downs. (ALLEN EYESTONE / THE PALM BEACH POST)

Strong perimeter play

Cornerbacks, safeties and outside linebackers must have themselves a clean football game against the Broncos. Miami is fairly dense inside but if the Broncos look to run off-tackle or outside with RB Phillip Lindsay, Miami must be ready to answer the call. Denver’s best offensive line play this season comes from the edges, especially LT Garett Bolles. Emmanuel Ogbah, Shaq Lawson, Kyle Van Noy, Andrew Van Ginkel and whoever else takes snaps on the edge of the box needs to bring their A-game to control the line of scrimmage and keep Denver’s stable of backs boxed in.

Story continues

Sep 24, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) makes an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Extend the turnover streak

No defense in football currently owns a longer streak of consecutive games with a turnover forced. The Denver Broncos have given the ball away to opposing teams 21 times through 9 games this season — and so Miami should be looking to oblige their bad habits and steal the football back a handful of times throughout this matchup. The skill player group is strong — but it is no less imposing than what the Dolphins have faced the last two weeks between Arizona and Los Angeles, so look for Miami to remain comfortable in letting their corners play a side instead of shadowing a single player; whether that be Tim Patrick or Jerry Jeudy. But whoever covers who needs to find the ball quickly in the air: turnover potential is there this week.