Where should Dolphins focus their defensive attack Week 5?

The Miami Dolphins are back in action and hoping to avoid another early-season loss — one that would put the postseason hopes for the Dolphins almost completely out. Miami travels west to San Francisco to face the 2-2 49ers, who are a banged up roster who will be welcoming back some of their talent in Week 5 against the Dolphins.

With so many players and out of the lineup for San Francisco, Miami’s game planning will be complex. But if we were to look at the 49ers’ style and personnel, ere’s how Miami can try to beat San Francisco when the 49ers have the ball:

View photos

Oct 4, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) and defensive end Zach Sieler (92) sack Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Ogbah versus McGlinchey

Ogbah has played good football over the past few weeks. Mike McGlinchey, the 49ers right tackle? Not so much. With these players trending in opposite directions, Ogbah will have a chance to create something Miami has missed a lot of early on this season: organic pressure. If Ogbah’s trends as a pressure player can continue against a struggling young tackle, it is a win for the Dolphins.

View photos

Dec 29, 2019; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Eric Rowe (21) returns an interception for a touchdown past New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Rowe in the box

San Francisco’s offense hums as TE George Kittle is able to get going. The Dolphins can’t allow it. They’ll need to get plenty of Eric Rowe in the box in order to get attached on Kittle in coverage quickly if they’re going to avoid another monster game from the best tight end in football. The challenge here is that Rowe will now need to be a big presence in the run, too. Rowe must identify run fits quickly and get into his gap to prevent San Francisco from popping open runs and gashing the defense.

It’s an unenviable spot, but Rowe will be essential to keeping San Francisco’s defense bottled up.

View photos

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Stout on the perimeter

Whether RB Raheem Mostert plays in this game or not, San Francisco is going to try to run the football. How much success they have pressing the edge against the Dolphins is going to be very telling in how the script of the game plays out for Miami. They’ll need quick triggers from their cornerbacks on the edge and they’ll need stout play from their edge players, such as Shaq Lawson, Kyle Van Noy and Emmanuel Ogbah. Miami needs to turn those runs back inside to the rest of the defense and then make sure they don’t give up cheap yards after contact.