Where should Dolphins focus their defensive attack Week 2?

The Miami Dolphins will be looking to crack into the win column this afternoon with their scheduled Week 2 showdown against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami’s hopes and aspirations of a potential push for postseason play will hinge heavily on the outcome of today’s contest, so it is critical for the Dolphins to make sure they piece together an effective game plan to take on the Bills. Miami’s Week 1 loss to the Patriots is behind us — but the impact of being 0-1 in the AFC East looms large over today’s contest. Miami needs a winning formula.

Where should we anticipate the Dolphins attacking when the Bills have the ball?

Press the right side of the line

Buffalo’s left tackle through center are a sturdy group — but right guard Cody Ford and right tackle Daryl Williams can be had by Miami’s overhauled front. The Dolphins didn’t find much success probing the Patriots’ offensive line against New England’s quarterback run game, but they have a better opportunity to find success working against Buffalo’s right side. If that means Miami shades an extra defender into the teeth of the unit and gets their best players aligned against Buffalo’s worst, so be it.

Miami’s best odds for rebounding against the run will be to dictate the play on that side of the Bills’ line.

Miami went out and collected all these cornerbacks for a reason — games like today. The Bills ran more 10 personnel (1 running back, 0 tight ends & 4 wide receivers) than any team in football in Week 1. They’ll have to match up against Buffalo’s loaded receiving group. Which means it is time for Byron Jones to show everyone why he got that big contract last spring. The good news for Miami? Jones’ most recent previous run-in with Diggs was a success.

Byron Jones stacked the following dubs the last 2 years (rec/yards): Michael Thomas: 2/21

Alshon Jeffery: 0/0

Stefon Diggs: 1/11

John Brown: 1/6

Cooks/Woods: 2/19

O’Dell Beckham 0/0 (5 total NYG targets, 1 reception).

Julio Jones: 1/19

Michael Thomas: 0/0

T.Y. Hilton, 2019: 1/23 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 19, 2020





Diggs’ chemistry in the Buffalo offense is still yet to be determined given that he’s a new arrival with one game (against the Jets) under his belt. But Jones’ presence and athleticism can help keep the standout receiver out of sync today.

Blitz Josh Allen

Miami must force mistakes from the Bills quarterback. They haven’t been very successful is doing so in recent games against the Bills — so something has to change. The hope is that Miami can be more effective defending the run to force more 3rd & long situations against Buffalo and, when they get them, they’ll need to get pressure in his face quickly and stay disciplined with outside rushes to keep contain. If Miami can force a few turnovers, which Allen is prone to do against just about everyone else, this can be a big factor.