Where should Dolphins focus their defensive attack Week 6?

The Miami Dolphins are back in action at Hard Rock Stadium tomorrow to face their long-time rival, the New York Jets. As the Jets look to enter into the win column for the first time this season, the Dolphins are looking to prove themselves right to part ways and move on from head coach Adam Gase — who now has the Jets teetering on the brink of disaster as the coach executes play after play straight out of his coaching approach to the Dolphins from 2016-2018.

You know, the one that lost him the locker room and left the Dolphins as a tangled mess in his wake?

How can Miami continue to derail Gase’s offense in tomorrow’s contest?

View photos

Dec 22, 2019; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder (82) gains yards after the catch during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Shade extra attention to Jamison Crowder

Crowder is averaging nearly 112 receiving yards per game played thus far this season — not necessarily because he’s a dynamic mismatch player but rather because he’s playing in the featured role in the Jets’ offense and the only receiving threat that presents consistent value and the ability to win. Remember the Jarvis Landry role that had Landry ready to jump ship after two seasons with Gase? That’s the same one Crowder fills. Crowder gets on average 11 targets per game; so Miami will know where to look on the money downs.

View photos

Dec 22, 2019; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) reacts after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Load the box

The Jets will have quarterback Joe Flacco behind center in this contest. There’s no reason to fret about extended plays from the quarterback this week and as a result, Miami should promptly load the box and try their best to get the Jets into third and long situations with consistency. If they do, Miami will have plenty of opportunities to dial up pressure packages and have a race to a stationary target in Flacco. But the first step here is important: the Dolphins must prevent success early on and force the Jets to pass with significant yardage to go.

View photos

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) is congratulated by Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) after Howard intercepted a pass in the end zone intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, October 4, 2020. [ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post]

Story continues