Where should Dolphins focus their defensive attack Week 4?

The Miami Dolphins are back in action this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium, hoping to knock off the undefeated Seattle Seahawks and climb back to .500 for the remaining three quarters of their 2020 season. Stopping the Seattle offense is going to be anything but easy — and the Dolphins may be undermanned in their efforts to do exactly that. But if the team is going to find some teeth against Seattle and give themselves a chance, here’s some places that they can start as they look to successfully implement a game plan.

Here’s how Miami can try to beat the Seahawks when Seattle has the ball:

Aug 24, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) stretches during training camp at Baptist Health Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Stuff the interior

Yes, Seattle has trended more towards letting Russell Wilson “cook” this season. But part of the appeal of Seattle is that they’re always going to look to run the football. The Dolphins can match the power of Seattle up front defensively by implementing 3-4 front looks and getting a big presence on the line of scrimmage in the early downs. If Miami can force Seattle into one-dimensional third downs, they can stand a chance to derail some of Russell Wilson’s magic as a passer this season.

Oct 14, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins corner back Xavien Howard (25) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The best CB must cover D.K. Metcalf

Tyler Lockett scored three touchdowns last week against the Dallas Cowboys in a win, but Metcalf is the straw that stirs the drink. If he’s able to get loose vertically, it is going to be problems for Miami. The only way to get this pairing off script is to play the best cornerback available of Metcalf and hope for the best as you try to play physical with him inside the contact window. If Byron Jones is healthy enough to play, he should get the call. If he’s not, Xavien Howard will have to look to formally announce he’s back for good after logging an interception in Week 3 versus Jacksonville.

Sep 24, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones (29) reacts during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Tackle at the catch point

Dolphins rookie safety Brandon Jones has been an impressive addition early on for the Dolphins. He has a big presence in the secondary as a tackler and Miami is going to need to see more of the same in Week 4 to pull out a win. Seattle is explosive enough through the air — you can ill afford to let them become explosive on the shorter gains and allow them easier completions for their chunk yardage. Look for mixing in of zone coverage and for the Dolphins to try to tackle as best as they can in 1 on 1s.