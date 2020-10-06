Where do Dolphins’ 2021 NFL Draft picks current sit in draft order?

The Miami Dolphins’ 2020 campaign isn’t off to the smoothest of starts, but calmer waters were always promised for the future. The Dolphins’ rebuilding effort was a long-term affair from the very beginning and expecting the team to be “fixed” after just 20 games was going to be ambitious at best. One key event for the Dolphins in their rebuilding efforts? The 2021 NFL Draft. Just like the 2020 edition, which saw Miami land three first-round picks, the Dolphins will pick early and often in 2021 if things stay the way they’re currently scheduled.

And while the first four weeks of the 2020 season haven’t been great for Miami on the gridiron, they couldn’t possibly be going any better in angling for that event.

The 2021 NFL Draft order after the first four weeks of the season has the Dolphins picking twice in the first 11 selections (and three times in the first 35).

NFL draft order, per @NFL. 1. Jets

2. Dolphins (from Texans)

3. Giants

4. Falcons

5. Jaguars

6. Washington

7. Cowboys

8. Broncos

9. Chargers

10. Vikings

11. Dolphins

12. Lions

13. Bengals

14. 49ers

15. Cardinals — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) October 6, 2020





With the Houston Texans kicking Bill O’Brien to the curb this week, the Dolphins’ early draft assets forecast very well for the rest of the season; there’s little to no way the Texans rebound as necessary to pull themselves out of their 0-4 hole to make the postseason. And, accordingly, Miami’s return on the trade of OT Laremy Tunsil last August continues to look better and better as more time passes. Tunsil is missed, for sure. But with a young Austin Jackson playing well as a rookie in that void, the Dolphins have a clear opportunity to come out of the other side as winners if they’re able to secure another plus starter with the final pieces of the Tunsil deal next April.

If the Texans continue to flounder, it is going to be very difficult to not come up with a keeper — given that Miami is currently slotted to pick 2nd overall courtesy of Houston. Two of their next three games? The undefeated Tennessee Titans and the undefeated Green Bay Packers.