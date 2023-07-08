Where does Wisconsin rank in all-time Big Ten Championships?
College football seems to drastically change by the year, with high-profile programs moving conferences, new playoff formats and a recruiting calendar that never stays stagnant. One thing that persists through the sport’s changes: the record books.
That is said with an asterisk, as college athletics are somehow the only sporting entity to consistently vacate wins and championships based on wrongdoings. In many cases, Reggie Bush’s Heisman for one, the wins and awards are vacated for things that are now legal today!
That’s a rant for another day. The point I was making above is the history books will always exist, no matter how many Big Ten titles UCLA brings home in the next few decades.
So with USC and UCLA set to join the conference in 2024, with divisions on the way out and with an entirely new landscape across the sport, I thought it would be a good time to review the ranking of all-time Big Ten Championships.
T-12: Rutgers -- 0 titles
T-12: Nebraska -- 0
T-12: Maryland -- 0
11: Indiana -- 2
Years won: 1945, 1967
10: Penn State -- 4
Years won: 1994, 2005, 2008, 2016
T-8: Purdue -- 8
Years won: 1918, 1929, 1931, 1932, 1943, 1952, 1967, 2000
T-8: Northwestern -- 8
Years won: 1903, 1926, 1930, 1931, 1936, 1995, 1996, 2000
7: Michigan State -- 9
Years won: 1953, 1965, 1966, 1978, 1987, 1990, 2010, 2013, 2015
6: Iowa -- 11
Years won: 1900, 1921, 1922, 1956, 1958, 1960, 1981, 1985, 1990, 2002, 2004
5: Wisconsin -- 14
Years won: 1896, 1897, 1901, 1906, 1912, 1952, 1959, 1962, 1993, 1998, 1999, 2010, 2011, 2012
4: Illinois -- 15
Years won: 1910, 1914, 1915, 1918, 1919, 1923, 1927, 1928, 1946, 1951, 1953, 1963, 1983, 1990, 2001
3: Minnesota -- 18
Years won: 1900, 1903, 1904, 1906, 1909, 1910, 1911, 1915, 1927, 1933, 1934, 1935, 1937, 1938, 1940, 1941, 1960, 1967
2: Ohio State -- 39
Years won: 1916, 1917, 1920, 1935, 1939, 1942, 1944, 1949, 1954, 1955, 1957, 1961, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1981, 1984, 1986, 1993, 1996, 1998, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
1: Michigan -- 44
Years won: 1898, 1901, 1902, 1903, 1904, 1906, 1918, 1922, 1923, 1925, 1926, 1930, 1931, 1932, 1933, 1943, 1947, 1948, 1949, 1950, 1964, 1969, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1980, 1982, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2003, 2004, 2021, 2022