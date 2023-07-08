Where does Wisconsin rank in all-time Big Ten Championships?

College football seems to drastically change by the year, with high-profile programs moving conferences, new playoff formats and a recruiting calendar that never stays stagnant. One thing that persists through the sport’s changes: the record books.

That is said with an asterisk, as college athletics are somehow the only sporting entity to consistently vacate wins and championships based on wrongdoings. In many cases, Reggie Bush’s Heisman for one, the wins and awards are vacated for things that are now legal today!

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

That’s a rant for another day. The point I was making above is the history books will always exist, no matter how many Big Ten titles UCLA brings home in the next few decades.

So with USC and UCLA set to join the conference in 2024, with divisions on the way out and with an entirely new landscape across the sport, I thought it would be a good time to review the ranking of all-time Big Ten Championships.

T-12: Rutgers -- 0 titles

T-12: Nebraska -- 0

T-12: Maryland -- 0

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

11: Indiana -- 2

Years won: 1945, 1967

10: Penn State -- 4

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Dvon Ellies (91) carries the American flag onto the field prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Years won: 1994, 2005, 2008, 2016

T-8: Purdue -- 8

Years won: 1918, 1929, 1931, 1932, 1943, 1952, 1967, 2000

Advertisement

T-8: Northwestern -- 8

Nov 13, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks to the scoreboard during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Years won: 1903, 1926, 1930, 1931, 1936, 1995, 1996, 2000

7: Michigan State -- 9

Years won: 1953, 1965, 1966, 1978, 1987, 1990, 2010, 2013, 2015

6: Iowa -- 11

Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Riley Moss (33) and defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) carry the Heartland Trophy after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Years won: 1900, 1921, 1922, 1956, 1958, 1960, 1981, 1985, 1990, 2002, 2004

5: Wisconsin -- 14

Years won: 1896, 1897, 1901, 1906, 1912, 1952, 1959, 1962, 1993, 1998, 1999, 2010, 2011, 2012

4: Illinois -- 15

Oct 1, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema greets Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst following the game at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Years won: 1910, 1914, 1915, 1918, 1919, 1923, 1927, 1928, 1946, 1951, 1953, 1963, 1983, 1990, 2001

3: Minnesota -- 18

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck argues with an official during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Years won: 1900, 1903, 1904, 1906, 1909, 1910, 1911, 1915, 1927, 1933, 1934, 1935, 1937, 1938, 1940, 1941, 1960, 1967

Advertisement

2: Ohio State -- 39

Years won: 1916, 1917, 1920, 1935, 1939, 1942, 1944, 1949, 1954, 1955, 1957, 1961, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1981, 1984, 1986, 1993, 1996, 1998, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

1: Michigan -- 44

Oct 9, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) hugs head coach Jim Harbaugh after a 32-29 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Years won: 1898, 1901, 1902, 1903, 1904, 1906, 1918, 1922, 1923, 1925, 1926, 1930, 1931, 1932, 1933, 1943, 1947, 1948, 1949, 1950, 1964, 1969, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1980, 1982, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2003, 2004, 2021, 2022

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire