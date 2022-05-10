Where does Wisconsin land in USA TODAY’s post-spring college football top 25?

As spring turns into summer and we inch closer to college football season, a preseason idea of where teams stand begins to take shape.

For Wisconsin, there are legitimate questions on both sides of the football. The Badgers were one of college football’s elite defenses, but lost key starters, such as linebackers Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn, to the NFL draft.

Offensively, the Badgers failed to find their rhythm last season. Can Graham Mertz put it all together in year three as a starter? Will an unproven receiver room be ready to lead the charge? The running back room is the one sure thing in terms of skill positions as the Badgers return Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi to lead the way.

Where does USA TODAY’s post-spring college football top 25 have the Badgers? Here is a look at the complete rankings:

No. 25: Tennessee Volunteers

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

Not Ranked

Last Season’s Record

7-6 (4-4)

No. 24: UCLA Bruins

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 22 (-2)

Last Season’s Record

8-4 (6-3)

No. 23: Kentucky Wildcats

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 24 (+1)

Last Season’s Record

10-3 (5-3)

No. 22: Pittsburgh Panthers

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

Not Ranked

Last Season’s Record

11-3 (7-1)

No. 21: Arkansas Razorbacks

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 19 (+2)

Last Season’s Record

9-4 (4-4)

No. 20: Penn State Nittany Lions

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 20 (No Change)

Last Season’s Record

7-6 (4-5)

No. 19: Houston Cougars

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 16 (-3)

Last Season’s Record

12-2 (8-0)

No. 18: Michigan State Spartans

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 17 (-1)

Last Season’s Record

11-2 (7-2)

No. 17: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 15 (-2)

Last Season’s Record

11-3 (7-1)

No. 16: Oklahoma State Cowboys

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 12 (-4)

Last Season’s Record

12-2 (8-1)

No. 15: Wisconsin Badgers

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 11 (-4)

Last Season’s Record

9-4 (6-3)

No. 14: Oregon Ducks

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 18 (+4)

Last Season’s Record

10-4 (7-2)

No. 13: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 9 (-4)

Last Season’s Record

11-2

No. 12: Baylor Bears

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 14 (+2)

Last Season’s Record

12-2 (7-2)

No. 11: Iowa Hawkeyes

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 10 (-1)

Last Season’s Record

10-4 (7-2)

No. 10: NC State Wolfpack

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

Not Ranked

Last Season’s Record

9-3 (6-2)

No. 9: BYU Cougars

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 13 (+4)

Last Season’s Record

10-3

No. 8: Texas A&M Aggies

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 5 (-3)

Last Season’s Record

8-4 (4-4)

No. 7: Michigan Wolverines

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 8 (+1)

Last Season’s Record

12-2 (8-1)

No. 6: Utah Utes

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 7 (+1)

Last Season’s Record

10-4 (8-1)

No. 5: Clemson Tigers

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 4 (-1)

Last Season’s Record

10-3 (6-2)

No. 4: Oklahoma Sooners

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 5 (+1)

Last Season’s Record

11-2 (7-2)

No. 3: Ohio State Buckeyes

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 2 (-1)

Last Season’s Record

11-2 (8-1)

No. 2: Georgia Bulldogs

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 3 (+1)

Last Season’s Record

14-1 (8-0)

No. 1: Alabama Crimson Tide

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 1 (No Change)

Last Season’s Record

13-2 (7-1)

